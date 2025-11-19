How the Dominican Republic Is Cracking Down on Environmental Crimes

What happens when an environmental complaint is filed?

Green Line allows citizens to report any environmental crime directly and accessibly, thus promoting their participation in the conservation, protection and improvement of the environment and natural resources. By connecting citizens with the state system that manages these illegal activities, it strengthens collaboration in defence of the DR’s natural heritage. Head office-based app operators have liaisons in provincial offices across the country, who are responsible for receiving complaints in person, by phone, via WhatsApp, and from Green Line’s webpage and social media accounts.

These liaisons coordinate with technicians in the provinces, who then conduct surveys and follow up on complaints within their respective areas. Each complaint takes anywhere from 10–15 business days to be processed, which is also the timeframe for the initial site visit. Timeframes vary, however, depending on the type of complaint and whether it requires further investigation.

Citizens often provide their name and contact information, but they also have the option of keeping their complaint confidential. The app allows users to submit completely anonymous reports and check their status using a unique code. In situations involving conflicts that directly affect the complainant, the ministry aims to establish contact in a controlled and respectful manner. Once a violation is confirmed, a report of the findings is sent to the Directorate of Inspection as a complex case, to which the corresponding sanctions are applied in accordance with current regulations.

In certain cases, like smoke emissions from power plants or other specified illegal activities, a period for readjustment is granted. Once this deadline has passed, a new inspection is carried out to verify that the indicated measures have been implemented within the established timeframe. If compliance is confirmed, the case is closed; otherwise, the corresponding sanctions are applied and the process comes to an end.

Success stories

On July 7, 2025, community organisations and concerned citizens publicly denounced the alleged systematic destruction of sea turtle nests and endangered species, attributed to the operations of the Hotel Sirenis and the Matute Hotel Group, in the tourist area of ​​Uvero Alto in La Altagracia.

The hotel allegedly used heavy machinery to collect sargassum on the beach shore without proper authorisation from the environmental authorities, causing the destruction of sea turtle nests, including the Hawksbill species, by crushing the buried eggs. Their actions also caused irreversible damage to the coastal ecosystem, affecting the fauna and natural dynamics of the beach, as well as posing a risk to the environmental balance of the coast through the extraction and displacement of sand, which aggravates erosion.

The Environmental Law, as well as the technical provisions issued by the Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Resources, prohibit the use of heavy machinery within the high tide zone. They also stipulate that sargassum collection must be carried out only with specialised equipment, and strictly regulate the schedules, methodologies and areas of intervention in sensitive areas. The actions of the hotel were further compounded by the absence of an accredited environmental manager, which represented a direct threat to the integrity of coastal and marine ecosystems.

Green Line recommended the initiation of an administrative sanction process according to the seriousness of the facts verified; the stoppage of activities until a coastal environmental remediation plan was presented, and — because of the impact on areas of high ecological vulnerability — due process for the restoration of the affected area was exhausted, and the case referred to the Vice Ministry of Coastal and Marine Resources and the Directorate of Biodiversity.

In another case, the trade and possession of parrotfish and conch in a closed period was reported in a restaurant called Pescadería L&R. A technical commission from the Environment Department went to the site on September 3, where they verified that both species were being sold in violation of Decrees 281-23 and 266-25 — 28 pounds of parrotfish and 15 pounds of conch were seized, commercial activities were halted, and the establishment temporarily closed. The case was referred to the Specialised Prosecutor’s Office for due judicial processing, and the report sent to the ministry’s legal directorate.

Another incident, which happened in February 2025, involved environmental pollution in the Río Verde after someone was caught dumping contaminated water into the river. According to the community report, the individual fled the scene after being confronted by local residents. During the inspection, the technical team discovered a pig farm with a total population of 1,154 fattening pigs without the presence of mothers or sires, as its production model was established exclusively for fattening. The enterprise was located in a building constructed with blocks, cyclone mesh and wood, with a zinc roof. Hygiene was poor because of the presence of internal puddles and waste accumulation.

While they also noticed a biodigester system with an approximate area of ​​290 m², intended for wastewater and excreta management, multiple signs of inoperability were identified, including broken pipes, the biodigester’s perforated plastic dome, the methane burner turned off, and the accumulation of solid matter in the outlet pipe. The biodigester was only receiving wastewater from the front building; the rear was discharging its water through a channel directly onto the adjacent land, which borders the course of the river.

This combination of poor wastewater management and inadequate handling of pig waste created unsanitary conditions and polluted discharge into the river. This is in violation of Article 82 of the DR’s Environmental Law, which “prohibits the dumping of polluting substances or waste into soils, rivers, lakes, lagoons, streams, reservoirs, the sea and any other body or course of water.” To make matters worse, the pig farm did not have valid environmental authorisation, in violation of Article 40 of the same law, which requires prior environmental approval for operations with potential ecological impact.

Green Line’s recommendations included immediately halting the discharge of the farm’s wastewater into the Río Verde or any other water source; applying an administrative sanction proportional to the damage caused to the river, soil, and subsoil; granting a period of 30 working days for the comprehensive correction of the excreta management system and the proper treatment of wastewater and constructing a rainwater channeling system that prevents it mixing with contaminated or untreated water.

Mechanisms used to deal with environmental crimes

SENPA, which has 305 active agents spread across 12 operational regions, is trained in environmental legislation, human rights, patrolling techniques, first aid, wildlife and flora management, use of surveillance technologies, report writing, and proportional use of force.

The agency’s mission is to protect the country’s environment and natural resources through the monitoring, prevention and prosecution of environmental crimes, to guarantee compliance with the law and maintain the ecological well-being of the nation. Environmental crime investigations are conducted through patrols, citizen reports, satellite monitoring, environmental intelligence, and joint operations with other agencies, based on technical evidence, geo-referencing, and legal follow-up.

SENPA also conducts operations to prevent wildlife trafficking, rescues animals in danger of extinction, collaborates with conservation centres, monitors critical habitats, and supports protection campaigns for emblematic species such as the solenodon and the hawksbill turtle. Some of its most outstanding operations have dismantled networks of illegal logging, trafficking of species, and irregular occupations in protected areas.

By employing new technologies like drones, communication radios and mobile applications for environmental monitoring, patrols can be carried out faster, more accurately and more efficiently, but just as technology can be used for good, there are also new mechanisms designed to accommodate the breaking of environmental laws. Drones, for instance, have been used for illegal fishing and in the digital trade of wild species.

When an offender is captured, he is taken into custody, respecting his fundamental rights. After he is placed at the disposal of the Public Prosecutor, the case is documented, and the judicial process begins. As a technical body, SENPA assists with presenting evidence and monitoring the case file. It also operates the National School of Environmental Protection (ENPA), primarily for its own members, but through which it also offers specialised training to staff from other environmental agencies. Its curriculum includes environmental legislation, patrolling techniques, conflict management, ecological education, and environmental training.

SENPA also supports reforestation days, river and beach clean-ups, environmental education in schools, and community awareness campaigns, collaborating with the Ministry of Environment to restore degraded ecosystems. In the first half of the year, they led 40 reforestation days in which 54,440 trees were planted, and 1,399 participants took part. Its volunteer programmes and community brigades, as well as its partnerships with local organisations, allow citizens to get involved in environmental education, reforestation, and participatory monitoring.

Court cases and consequences

According to the Office of Access to Public Information, between 2020 and September 2025 — save for the year 2023, for which there is no recorded data — the Dominican judiciary processed 575 cases for violation of Law 64-00 on Environment and Natural Resources. During the same time period, 219 people were convicted for crimes related to environmental law violations.

The website of the Attorney General’s Office detailed some of these cases. In February 2022, for example, a two-million-peso bond was imposed on Agroforestal Macapi for allegedly removing material and causing forest damage in an area of San José de Ocoa. Four months later, the Sixth Court of Instruction of the National District sentenced two people to a year of suspended imprisonment and a fine of 50,000 pesos for illegally extracting and transporting sand. To compensate for the damage, the defendants had to reforest the Nizao River basin by planting 100 trees of different species within 25 days.

Authorities also ordered the closure of a pig farm for polluting the waters of the Cacique River in Moca. The manager was given a one-year suspended sentence in exchange for planting 1,000 trees and giving talks to the community about environmental pollution.

Other measures include a six-month suspended prison sentence for three men for extracting caliche without an environmental permit. They had to plant 200 trees in the Yaguasa River basin and pay a fine of three minimum wages, totaling 30,000 pesos. For extracting construction aggregates without a permit, another man had to attend 50 talks at the environmental ministry and perform 50 hours of community service.

Not all cases involve the extraction or destruction of trees. Crimes against wildlife have also been reported, like the case of two people in Pedernales trafficking eight baby parrots, deemed a protected species.

One of the country’s most high-profile environmental cases took place in October 2024, when the Environmental Prosecutor’s Office in the province of Espaillat obtained a one-year suspended prison sentence and the payment of 25 million pesos in state compensation by businessman Andrés Avelino Sarante Castillo and his company Endy Agroindustria, for dumping solid waste and contaminated water into the Licey River.