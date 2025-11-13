The Man Behind the Revolving Door: Theophilus Van Kannel Hated Opening Doors for Women, So He Invented a Solution

Have you ever walked into a hotel or office building and passed through a revolving door instead of a regular one? They say that small inconveniences in daily life can inspire big innovations — and the story of the revolving door is a perfect example of that. Sometimes, the most practical solutions come from the most human problems.

The spinning glass entrance has an intriguing history — one that blends clever engineering, social awkwardness, and even a touch of rebellion. The revolving door was invented in 1888 by Theophilus Van Kannel, an American inventor. His creation soon became a defining feature of modern skyscrapers, admired for its combination of style, efficiency, and functionality.

The first revolving door was installed at Rector’s Restaurant in New York in 1899, and its popularity quickly spread across the world. Like many great inventions, it came with a story — and this one begins with a mix of practicality and personal frustration.