What the Trump Administration’s Videos From a Chicago Immigration Raid Don’t Show

The Trump administration’s slick videos of an immigration raid at a Chicago apartment building showed federal agents rappelling from a helicopter, banging down doors and marching out tan-skinned men whose hands were zip-tied behind their backs.

It was a made-for-TV spectacle, captured by a cable news crew that had been invited to accompany the agents. Footage of the September raid went viral on social media, and national and local news outlets reported on what happened. But one thing has been missing from nearly all of the coverage: the voices of the immigrants who were taken away in the middle of the night and whose names were never released.

I am a reporter in ProPublica’s Chicago office, and I write about immigration. I have experience tracking down relatives of Venezuelans caught up in Trump’s immigration dragnet. This year, I worked with colleagues to report on another group of Venezuelans that the Trump administration had claimed were gang members and expelled to a prison in El Salvador.

So when my editors assembled a team to report on the raid, I knew how I wanted to contribute: finding the immigrants and telling their stories. Eventually, I spoke with a dozen Venezuelan men and women who were detained in one of the most dramatic federal raids to take place inside a U.S. city in recent history.

Norelly Eugenia Mejías Cáceres, 37, told me she collapsed and passed out in a hallway as heavily armed agents took away her husband and her barefoot 6-year-old son.

Johandry José Andrade Jiménez, 23, said his three little girls — all in diapers — wailed when agents threw him against the floor.

Naudelys Yeyes, 20, said she pleaded with agents to stop hitting a Venezuelan man she knew. “There are children here,” she told the agents repeatedly, worried about her 4-year-old son who was watching.

Trump officials have said they had intelligence that the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua had taken over the building, and that there were guns, explosives and drugs inside. After the raid, they said they had detained two gang members.

But the administration refused to identify the immigrants they detained or provide evidence about any of its claims. My colleagues Jodi S. Cohen, T. Christian Miller, Sebastian Rotella, Mariam Elba and I set out to determine what actually happened.