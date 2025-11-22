Trump Saves Zohran Mamdani from Embarrassment, Says He Doesn’t Have to Explain Why He Calls Him a Fascist: “That’s OK, You Can Just Say Yes. It’s Easier Than Explaining It”

After winning the mayoral election in a landslide victory, Zohran Mamdani, the 111th Mayor of New York City, officially met the President of the United States (POTUS) on 21 November, 2025. Despite a notable political rift between them during the election campaigning, their meeting at the Oval Office was described as “productive” by both parties.

While addressing the press following the meeting, one question directed to Mamdani resurfaced his past criticism of the President. A reporter asked whether he planned to take back his earlier comments about Trump to build a better working relationship with the President. Despite multiple disagreements, he emphasized on their shared priority which is to serve the people of New York.

Another journalist brought up Mamdani’s previous remark about Trump and asked whether he still believed he could “affirm that Trump is a fascist.” Mamdani, who was standing beside President Trump, began responding when Trump interrupted and laughed it off. The reporter pressed again, asking the Democratic mayor, “Are you affirming that you think President Trump is a fascist?”

When Mamdani began to answer the question, Trump interrupted him; their confrontation immediately turned into a light-hearted moment. Mamdani answered the reporter’s question, “I have spoken about—-”. President Trump cut him off and asked him to say yes because it's easier than explaining it.

“That’s OK, you can just say yes. It’s easier than explaining it. I don’t mind,” Trump said. After Trump’s reaction, Mamdani responded to the question with an awkward smile, saying, “Alright, yes!” Trump patted Mamdani’s arm while laughing it off. The moment even caught the attention of Vice President JD Vance. During an interview with Fox News, Vance said, “POTUS has a lot of good moments, but this is an all-timer.”