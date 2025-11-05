‘Hope Is Alive!’ Mamdani Victory in NYC Seen as Historic Turning Point

Mamdani, a member of the New York State Assembly who ran a campaign focused on making life more affordable for the workers who make the nation’s largest city run and thrive, said that while the campaign’s unifying and inspiring spirit meant his supporters could express a collective sigh of relief after the election day win, the hard work will now be making that shared vision for the city become a reality.

“This will be an age where New Yorkers expect from their leaders a bold vision of what we will achieve, rather than a list of excuses for what we are too timid to attempt,” he said. “Central to that vision will be the most ambitious agenda to tackle the cost-of-living crisis that this city has seen since the days of Fiorello La Guardia: an agenda that will freeze the rents for more than two million rent-stabilized tenants, make buses fast and free, and deliver universal child care across our city.”

“Years from now, may our only regret be that this day took so long to come,” he added. “This new age will be one of relentless improvement.”

As progressives and Democrats nationwide took the victory in New York City as a sign of what a populist campaign focused on the needs of working people can accomplish, Mamdani also spoke to the underlying theme of Tuesday’s elections across the country, where Democrats claimed major wins in various competitive races and ballot initiatives—outcomes seen as a resounding rebuke to President Donald Trump’s scorched-earth second term.

“If we embrace this brave new course rather than fleeing from it,” said Mamdani, “We can respond to oligarchy and authoritarianism with the strength it fears, not the appeasement it craves. After all, if anyone can show a nation betrayed by Donald Trump how to defeat him, it is the city that gave rise to him.”

“If there is any way to terrify a despot,” he added, “it is by dismantling the very conditions that allowed him to accumulate power. This is not only how we stop Trump. It is how we stop the next one.”

That dynamic was front and center for many who heralded Mamdani’s win as historic and called for the Democratic Party leadership to embrace his vision on economic issues and a more populist style of politics to displace the corporate stranglehold on the party.

Alexandra Rojas, executive director of Justice Democrats, called Mamdani’s victory “the turning point in this Democratic Party that our movement has been working towards for years: electing leaders with the moral courage to unite our voters to take on Republican authoritarianism, Democratic corporatism, and billionaire greed all at once.”