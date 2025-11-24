US Says Peace Framework 'Updated, Refined' To 'Fully Protect' Ukraine, But Details Scarce

"They reaffirmed that any future agreement must fully uphold Ukraine’s sovereignty and deliver a sustainable and just peace. As a result of the discussions, the parties drafted an updated and refined peace framework," it added, without elaborating.

The statement added that both sides agreed to "remain in close contact with their European partners," who remain some of Ukraine's strongest supporters.

Trump himself did not immediately comment.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters in Moscow on November 24 that Moscow has yet to receive any information from Washington on the talks.

"We haven't seen any plan yet. We've read the statement issued after the discussions in Geneva. Certain amendments have been made to the text we saw earlier. We're waiting. It seems the dialogue over there is continuing, some contacts will continue. Once again, for now, we have not received anything officially," Peskov said.

Along with Ukraine's European allies, many US lawmakers -- including some Republicans -- had assailed the original proposal, with some calling it a Kremlin "wish list."

The White House statement said the "Ukrainian delegation affirmed that all of their principal concerns -- security guarantees, long-term economic development, infrastructure protection, freedom of navigation, and political sovereignty -- were thoroughly addressed during the meeting."

Kyiv would also be required to set a constitutional prohibition on joining NATO, while restrictions would be put on the Western military alliance itself regarding the stationing of its troops. Financial sanctions on Moscow would also be eased under the plan.

In return, Ukraine would receive some form of “security guarantees,” most notably from the United States, be allowed to join the European Union, and receive some financial benefits. Russia would also be required to withdraw from some Ukrainian areas it currently occupies.

Amid the pushback from US lawmakers and foreign allies, Trump on November 22 had left open the possibility of changes being made to the plan.

Asked by reporters if his proposal was his "final offer to Ukraine," Trump said, "No."

Amid the talks in Geneva, Zelenskyy said that "there are signals President Trump’s team is hearing us."

"A lot is changing -- we are working very carefully on the steps needed to end the war," Zelenskyy said in his nightly video address, published prior to the White House statement.

Details Of European Plan

German news agency dpa said an alternative European plan would not require Ukraine to cede any territory that it still controls and would set a higher cap on the size of its armed forces -- to 800,000 soldiers, instead of the 600,000 limit in the US proposal. Ukraine would also receive strong security guarantees.

Also, Ukraine's membership in NATO would not explicitly be ruled out, and Russia would not be granted a general amnesty for war crimes, dpa reported, without citing its sources.

European and African leaders are meeting in Angola on November 24 for an economic summit, and it is expected that Russia's war on Ukraine will be an urgent subject of discussion among EU leaders.

The Kremlin did not immediately comment on the Geneva talks, although Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said he would have a phone call with Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin on November 24 to discuss peace efforts in Ukraine.

Multiple Casualties In Kharkiv

Meanwhile, as the talks were under way in Geneva, the killing continued in the full-scale war that is edging near the four-year mark.

Ukrainian officials said Russia had launched a "massive" drone attack on Kharkiv on November 23, killing at least four people and injuring 17 others in a residential area.

Russia has conducted almost nightly missile and drone launches on Ukrainian residential, commercial, and infrastructure sites. The Kremlin denies targeting civilian areas despite widespread attacks on such areas.

Russian attacks on energy infrastructure have left millions of people without heating or power for many hours each day. A ground offensive in eastern Ukraine has also increased pressure on Kyiv as it looks to negotiate peace terms.

Ukraine has responded by sending drones against energy and other sites inside Russia that Kyiv says are used to launch attacks against Ukrainian cities. Russia has also suffered power outages, and its economy has been devastated because of war expenditures and Western sanctions.

