Russia Attacks Ukraine Amid Rising US Pressure On Kyiv Over Peace Plan

This article was originally published in Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty (RFE/RL). Read the original article.



Russia attacked Ukraine with over 100 drones and a ballistic missile overnight, striking a critical border crossing with Romania as pressure mounts on Kyiv to accept a US-proposed peace deal to end the war.

Ukrainian air defenses shot down 89 of the 104 strike drones launched from multiple directions across Russia and occupied territories, the Ukrainian armed forces said on November 22.

However, 13 drones hit 15 locations, and one Iskander-M ballistic missile struck its target.​

A Russian drone damaged infrastructure at the Orlivka checkpoint on the Ukraine-Romania border, forcing the ferry complex to suspend operations temporarily. Two people were injured, and 11 trucks were damaged along with administrative buildings, officials reported.​

