FBI Director Kash Patel Waived Polygraph Security Screening for Dan Bongino, Two Other Senior Staff

The FBI spokesperson initially said the three officials are so-called Schedule C — a category reserved for political appointees. He said the status would mean they were “not required” to undergo polygraphs. But Daniel Meyer, a former executive director for the Inspector General of the Intelligence Community External Review Panel, told ProPublica that an FBI employee wouldn’t be excluded from taking a polygraph exam simply because they’re a Schedule C employee. Three other lawyers, who specialize in national security matters, said the same.

In fact, the FBI’s employment eligibility guidelines say all employees must obtain a “Top Secret” clearance in order to work at the agency following a background check. “The preliminary employment requirements include a polygraph examination,” the guidelines say.

“How Did They Survive?”

Former FBI officials said they could not recall a single instance in which a senior official like Bongino received a waiver and was then given a top secret clearance. One said they were only aware of one waiver being issued in a seven-year period under Director Christopher Wray, for an outside subject matter expert whose polygraph results were inconclusive.

Two other officials, Marshall Yates, the agency’s liaison with Congress, and Nicole Rucker, Patel’s personal assistant, did not clear their polygraph exam and were granted waivers by Patel that allowed them to get a high-level security clearance, said officials with knowledge of the issue. Neither of their roles is as high-profile as Bongino’s, nor does either one have prior FBI experience.

Polygraph examiners ask a standard list of questions about drug use, criminal history, foreign contacts and mishandling of classified information. After the exam, an analyst scrutinizes the results and decides whether or not they indicate deception or are inconclusive. Those whose answers are determined to be inconclusive are given another chance to take the test the following day.

“I don’t know of anybody in my time that were in those senior roles that failed polygraphs, and most of us had taken multiple polygraphs,” said Bob Anderson, a former FBI executive who ran the counterintelligence division and retired in 2016. “If somebody would fail those polygraphs in my time, most likely they would be removed out of the classified environment until that could get cleared.”

This year, an employee within the FBI’s Security Division filed a formal complaint alleging the waivers violated agency policy. The Security Division conducts employee polygraph exams and evaluates their results. Its mission is to protect the FBI from leaks of classified information and infiltration by foreign spies. The employee filed the complaint with the division director, Robert Turner, a 22-year veteran of the bureau who previously held roles in counterterrorism and counterespionage.

A complaint about the waivers was also shared with the Department of Justice’s Office of the Inspector General, sources said.

According to her resume, Rucker, 40, has served as an assistant to Stephen Miller, the powerful architect of the administration’s immigration crackdown, since January 2020.

Rucker would have detailed insight into day-to-day FBI operations and those meeting within the director’s office. She also assists in planning Patel’s travel, a former FBI official familiar with her job responsibilities said.

The White House said Rucker is not sharing information on the FBI’s operations with Miller and referred further questions to the bureau and the Department of Justice.

Meanwhile Yates, 37, was previously the executive director of the Election Integrity Network, a group that worked to overturn the results of the 2020 election. Yates, as the top liaison between the bureau and Congress, has wide visibility into the workforce, including some access to internal files about past investigations.

Historically, the job was staffed by a nonpartisan career FBI or Department of Justice official with deep knowledge of the bureau. Among other tasks, the official organizes closed-door briefings with lawmakers to discuss active, undisclosed threats to the country.

While an FBI spokesperson discussed the polygraph issues with ProPublica, Patel, Bongino, Yates, Rucker and Turner did not respond to direct requests for comment.

Sen. Dick Durbin, the Democratic ranking member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, raised the issue of senior FBI leadership not passing polygraphs — without identifying any individuals — when Patel testified before the committee in September.

“As I understand it from highly credible sources, key members of Director Patel’s senior executive team and others on the seventh floor had disqualifying alerts on their initial polygraph exams,” Durbin said. “How did they survive? They survived because of a personal waiver by either the director or the attorney general to remain employed by the bureau.”

When Durbin asked Patel if anyone on his senior executive team received “disqualifying alerts on their polygraphs,” Patel refused to answer. And when the senator followed up by asking if he or Attorney General Pam Bondi granted a waiver, Patel replied, “I have to get back to you.”

The FBI did not respond to the committee on questions concerning polygraphs, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Durbin, in a statement to ProPublica, said, “Reports of disqualifying alerts on polygraphs by senior FBI officials — which require personal waivers from the highest levels of leadership to remain employed — are deeply alarming.”