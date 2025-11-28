After DC Shooting, Trump Sends More Troops and Pledges Crackdown on Afghan Immigrants

“If I’m completely honest, we’ve been expecting this. It hurts me to the core,” he said. “Look around us. These are citizens, they’re residents, they’re human beings. Activating the United States military against people within our own country, within Washington, DC, is the wrong message.”

He added that he feared sending even more troops would just “inflame” tensions further. David Janovsky, acting director of the Constitution Project at the Project on Government Oversight, described the response as an unnecessary overreach.

“No one should be harmed just for doing their job, and our thoughts are with them and their families,” he said of the two guard members. “At the same time, we do not believe that sending even more troops into the city is the solution. By sending more troops in, the administration risks inflaming tensions and undermining civil rights. As more information comes to light about this despicable tragedy, we urge against the administration putting more armed troops on our street corners.”

The new surge of federal troops follows a court ruling issued last week by US District Judge Jia Cobb, who wrote that the Trump administration “exceeded the bounds of their authority” and “acted contrary to law” by deploying the National Guard “for nonmilitary, crime-deterrence missions in the absence of a request from the city’s civil authorities.”

That ruling barred the Trump administration from sending any more troops to DC. However, it is delayed from going into effect until December 11 to give the administration time to appeal.

Thus far, no motive for the attack has been determined. But Trump has already begun to use it to stoke fears about Afghan immigrants.

“We must now reexamine every single alien who has entered our country from Afghanistan under [former President Joe] Biden,” Trump said in an address Wednesday night in which he called the shooting an “act of terror.” The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) then announced that “effective immediately, processing of all immigration requests relating to Afghan nationals is stopped indefinitely pending further review of security and vetting protocols.”