Progressives Urge Passage of Bills to Stop Trump From Launching ‘Forever War’ in Venezuela

Trump’s belligerent rhetoric and recent military action in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific—including the illegal bombing of vessels and seizure of a Venezuelan oil tanker—are “driving us toward a catastrophic forever war in Venezuela,” Omar and García warned, urging lawmakers to pass H.Con.Res. 61 and H.Con.Res. 64 .

The first resolution, led by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), would require Trump to “remove United States Armed Forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere, unless authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authorization for use of military force.”

The other, introduced earlier this month by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), is explicitly designed to prevent a direct US attack on Venezuela.

“Congress hereby directs the president to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for use of military force,” reads the measure, which is co-sponsored by two Republicans—Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.).

In their statement over the weekend, Omar and García said that “both Democrats and Republicans must send a strong message to the Trump administration : Only Congress can authorize offensive military force, not the president.”

“Trump is deploying U.S. personnel to seize Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters. He has launched double-tap airstrikes killing capsized and defenseless individuals. Trump declared a no-fly zone on Venezuelan airspace, deployed F-18 fly-overs in the Gulf of Venezuela, and refused to rule out troop deployments, while threatening to overthrow heads of state across the region,” the lawmakers said. “These are illegal hostilities that could destabilize the entire region and fuel mass migration. Congress must stop this unconstitutional military campaign by passing these War Powers Resolutions.”

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under Creative Commons 3.0 license . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org

