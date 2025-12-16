Progressives Urge Passage of Bills to Stop Trump From Launching ‘Forever War’ in Venezuela

By Jake Johnson
With floor votes expected this week, top members of the Congressional Progressive Caucus are urging fellow lawmakers in the to back a pair of resolutions aimed at preventing President from launching an unauthorized war on .
“As Trump once threatens ‘,’ every US representative will face a simple, up-or-down choice on the House floor this week: Will you stand up for the Constitution and vote to stop Trump’s illegal warmaking or not?” said Reps. (D-Minn.) and Chuy García (D-Ill.), respectively the deputy chair and the whip for the Congressional Progressive Caucus (CPC). “This is not a partisan issue: Americans oppose a regime-change war to overthrow the Venezuelan government, including two-thirds of .”
Trump’s belligerent rhetoric and recent military action in the Caribbean and eastern Pacific—including the illegal bombing of vessels and seizure of a Venezuelan tanker—are “driving us toward a catastrophic forever war in Venezuela,” Omar and García warned, urging lawmakers to pass and .
The first resolution, led by Rep. Gregory Meeks (D-N.Y.), would require Trump to “remove Armed Forces from hostilities with any presidentially designated terrorist organization in the Western Hemisphere, unless authorized by a declaration of war or a specific congressional authorization for use of military force.”
The other, by Rep. Jim McGovern (D-Mass.), is explicitly designed to prevent a direct US attack on Venezuela.
“Congress hereby directs the president to remove the use of United States Armed Forces from hostilities within or against Venezuela, unless explicitly authorized by a declaration of war or specific statutory authorization for use of military force,” reads the measure, which is co-sponsored by two Republicans—Reps. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.) and Don Bacon (R-Neb.).
In their statement over the weekend, Omar and García said that “both Democrats and Republicans must send a strong message to the : Only Congress can authorize offensive military force, not the president.”
“Trump is deploying U.S. personnel to Venezuelan oil tankers in international waters. He has launched killing capsized and defenseless individuals. Trump declared a on Venezuelan airspace, deployed in the Gulf of Venezuela, and refused to rule out troop deployments, while to overthrow heads of state across the region,” the lawmakers said. “These are illegal hostilities that could destabilize the entire region and fuel mass migration. Congress must stop this unconstitutional military campaign by passing these War Powers Resolutions.”
This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
