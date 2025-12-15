DELUSIONAL TAKE: Arundhati Roy’s Remarks on the Parliament Attack Spark Debate as She Calls Afzal Guru Innocent, Faces Widespread Criticism

Indian author and activist Arundhati Roy, best known for The God of Small Things—which won the Booker Prize in 1997—has once again drawn sharp public attention. The reactions followed remarks she made during an interview with journalist Mehdi Hasan on Zeteo’s show Mehdi Unfiltered, published on YouTube on October 3, 2025.

During the conversation, which focused on how Zionism and Hindu nationalism “work together,” Roy made strong and contentious claims. Her claims were related to terrorism cases in India, particularly the 2001 Indian Parliament attack and the execution of Afzal Guru.

Speaking about her experiences, Roy said she had written extensively about what she described as “fake attacks,” “fake terrorists,” and “fake assassination attempts.” Recounting her time in jail, she spoke about meeting Afzal Guru, who was in jail for the Parliament attack. She said it “sounded so hokey from the start.” She claimed she had no idea why he was in jail.