The Anti-Abolitionist Riots in New York: How the Progressive and Free North Feared Racial Equality

On July 7, 1834, New York City was shaken by one of the most violent incidents in its early history. The violence, known as the anti-abolitionist riots, also called the Farren Riot or Tappan Riot, did not remain small or isolated. What began as scattered unrest quickly turned into nearly a week of mob violence. The situation became so severe that military forces had to be deployed to bring the city back under control.

For several days, rioters effectively ruled parts of New York. They attacked the homes, businesses, and churches of well-known abolitionists and carried out widespread destruction in Black neighbourhoods.

The violence did not happen suddenly or without cause. It grew out of deep social tensions in a city that was changing rapidly. One major factor was nativism—the belief that people born in the country were superior to immigrants. At the same time, there was strong opposition to abolitionism, the movement to end slavery.

For years, Protestant elites had dominated New York’s political and social life. But the city was transforming. Immigration was increasing, jobs were harder to find, and fears related to race, religion, and power were growing. These pressures created an atmosphere ready to explode.