Bengal SIR: Over 58 Lakh Names to be Deleted from Draft Voter List

More than 58 lakh names are set to be removed from West Bengal’s voter list following the completion of the enumeration phase of the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) on 11 December 2025. The exercise has identified a large number of deceased, missing, relocated, duplicate and ‘fake’ voters across constituencies. Final figures are set to be released after the publication of the draft electoral roll on 16 December 2025.

Official data indicates that a total of 58,80,202 names are likely to be excluded once the draft list is prepared. While minor changes are possible before finalisation, election officials have said there is little scope for significant variation from the current numbers.

Among those marked for deletion are 24,18,699 voters identified as deceased. Another 12,11,462 electors have been categorised as missing. In addition, 19,90,387 voters were found to have shifted addresses within the State, resulting in their names appearing in multiple locations. In such cases, entries have been retained at only one place.

The Election Commission has also identified 1,37,575 voters as ‘fake’, whose names will not appear in the draft list. A further 57,509 electors have been placed under an ‘other’ category and are also set to be excluded.

Objections and claims will be heard after the draft list is published, following which the final list is to be released on 14 February 2026, after verification of documents and evidence.

As part of the SIR process, electors have been grouped into three categories based on their linkage to the 2002 voter list: ‘Own Mapping’ – 2.93 crore voters whose names appeared in the 2002 rolls; ‘Progeny Mapping’ – 3.84 crore voters who have been linked through parents or close relatives; ‘Non-Mapping’ – nearly 30 lakh voters who could not establish any such linkage to the 2002 list.