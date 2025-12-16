National Herald Case: Delhi Court Declines Cognisance of ED Chargesheet, Probe to Continue

On Tuesday, December 16, 2025, a Delhi court refused to take cognisance of the Enforcement Directorate’s chargesheet in a money laundering case against Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, and five others related to the National Herald matter. However, the court allowed the ED to continue its investigation and said it could appeal the order.

The order was passed by Special Judge Vishal Gogne of the Rouse Avenue Court, who ruled that the ED’s prosecution complaint under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) was not legally maintainable. The court said the case was based on a private complaint filed by BJP leader Subramanian Swamy and not on a First Information Report (FIR), which is a necessary legal trigger for taking cognisance under money laundering laws.

“Cognisance of the present complaint is impermissible in law,” the judge said, adding that an investigation for money laundering cannot be sustained solely on a complaint filed by a private individual under Section 200 of the Criminal Procedure Code. The court noted that while Swamy’s complaint existed, no FIR had initially been registered by the CBI, yet the ED proceeded by filing an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR).