Trump Slaps BBC With $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Edited January 6 Speech; Raises Jimmy Lai Case With Xi on Humanitarian Grounds

On December 16, 2025, US President Donald Trump stated that he plans to file a lawsuit against the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC). Trump accused the BBC of using artificial intelligence to make it appear as though he made comments that he never did.

He also revealed that he had requested President Xi Jinping to consider the release of former Hong Kong media tycoon Jimmy Lai, who was convicted in a national security trial on 15 December, 2025.

He spoke to reporters at the White House after honouring US service members at a ceremony, during which he accused the BBC of putting “terrible words” in his mouth.

He described the situation as a serious breach of journalistic standards by the British broadcaster, telling reporters, “They actually put terrible words in my mouth.”