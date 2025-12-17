BBC Vows to Fight Trump’s $10 Billion Lawsuit Over Documentary Editing

The British Broadcasting Corporation vowed to fight back against President Donald Trump’s $10 billion lawsuit filed on Monday—the latest legal challenge brought by the president against a media organization over its coverage of him.

A spokesperson for the BBC said in a brief statement on Tuesday, “We will be defending this case” after Trump filed a lawsuit in a federal court in Florida, alleging that the network defamed him and violated the state’s Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act when it aired edited comments he made in a speech on January 6, 2021, just before thousands of his supporters attacked the US Capitol.

Before last year’s presidential election, the BBC series Panorama aired a documentary titled “Trump: A Second Chance?” The film includes a section featuring Trump’s speech to a crowd in Washington, DC on January 6, with two clips of him speaking about 50 minutes apart spliced together, making it appear as though he directly urged people to march to the Capitol.

With his lawsuit, Trump has suggested the edited clip created the impression that he incited violence—though several journalists have noted that those allegations predate the documentary. The edited clip received little attention until recent months when the right-wing Daily Telegraph published details from a memo by Michael Prescott, a former BBC standards adviser with links to the Conservative Party.