When Elon Musk Blamed the ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for His Son Xavier’s “Death,” as “She” is Now a Model Named Vivian Jenna Wilson

Musk’s media presence is shaped as much by his personal views and family disputes.
Musk’s fractured relationship with his transgender daughter, Vivian Jenna Wilson, has drawn widespread attention.
The personal conflict resurfaced during a public online clash between Musk and California Governor Gavin Newsom.
Imagine a wealthy man. Who comes to mind? Elon Musk, probably.
According to Forbes, Musk is the wealthiest man in the world, with a net worth of over $600 billion as of December 20, 2025. He owns several successful businesses, such as the electric vehicle company Tesla and the aerospace company SpaceX, among others, which have market capitalizations in the trillions of dollars.
However, his popularity in the media does not rely solely on his net worth but also on his personal relationships.
Musk’s X posts also attract a distinct audience, with many of them crossing millions of views. From challenging Facebook co-owner Mark Zuckerberg to a cage match to declaring that “if you have a womb, you are a woman; otherwise, you are not,” his posts frequently spark debate.
His post on ‘what makes a woman’ received widespread reactions on social media, garnering over 70 million views and 600,000 likes.
Musk’s ideological stance on the trans and LGBTQ community has often been contentious, with his personal relationships cited as one of the core reasons. The billionaire businessman reportedly has 14 children and multiple partners. One of his children came out as transgender in 2020.
Yes, we are talking about Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was previously known as Xavier Musk, the child of Elon Musk and his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Musk and Vivian’s relationship has been the subject of public debate for some time, with the latter cutting all ties with her billionaire father.
Musk has long been firm in his stance toward the LGBTQ community, once calling it a “woke mind virus.” In 2024, he said that he would move the headquarters of SpaceX and Tesla from California to Texas. The decision was driven by a bill passed in California. The law prevents schools from sharing information about a child’s change in gender identity with anyone.
Here, “anyone” also includes the child’s parents.
He posted on X referring to Vivian by her birth name, Xavier, and stated that “Xavier is dead.” He further pointed the finger at what he called the “woke mind virus” for Vivian’s transition and his child’s alleged “demise.”
His 20-year-old estranged daughter has been open about her fractured relationship with her father, calling him “cold, uncaring, and narcissistic.” Their relationship recently became a topic of discussion when California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Tesla owner engaged in a virtual war of opinions.
On December 11, 2025, a Musk-backed political group named “America” posted a snippet of Gavin Newsom in which he said that he wants to see more trans kids. “I want to see trans kids… There’s no governor who has done more pro-trans legislation than I have,” Newsom said.
The post immediately caught Newsom’s attention, and he reposted it with a caption that eventually lit the fuse for a virtual war of words between Musk and Newsom.
“Correct. We’re sorry your daughter hates you, Elon,” wrote Newsom.
Thus began the rumbling. What followed was an online debate, with personal spats put on public display for all to witness. Musk responded to the post by setting the narrative straight, referring to Vivian as “his son Xavier.” Musk has always been vocal about his three daughters, excluding Vivian. He wrote that he hopes Xavier recovers from his illness.
“I assume you’re referring to my son, Xavier, who has a tragic mental illness caused by the evil woke mind virus you push on vulnerable children. I love Xavier very much and hope he recovers,” wrote Elon Musk on his official X handle. The post has over 300,000 likes.
He added that he has only three daughters, indicating that Vivian is not one of them. He further stated, “My daughters are Azure, Exa (she goes by Y), and Arcadia, and they do indeed love me very much.”
