When Elon Musk Blamed the ‘Woke Mind Virus’ for His Son Xavier’s “Death,” as “She” is Now a Model Named Vivian Jenna Wilson

His post on ‘what makes a woman’ received widespread reactions on social media, garnering over 70 million views and 600,000 likes.

Musk’s ideological stance on the trans and LGBTQ community has often been contentious, with his personal relationships cited as one of the core reasons. The billionaire businessman reportedly has 14 children and multiple partners. One of his children came out as transgender in 2020.

Yes, we are talking about Vivian Jenna Wilson, who was previously known as Xavier Musk, the child of Elon Musk and his ex-wife, Justine Wilson. Musk and Vivian’s relationship has been the subject of public debate for some time, with the latter cutting all ties with her billionaire father.

Musk has long been firm in his stance toward the LGBTQ community, once calling it a “woke mind virus.” In 2024, he said that he would move the headquarters of SpaceX and Tesla from California to Texas. The decision was driven by a bill passed in California. The law prevents schools from sharing information about a child’s change in gender identity with anyone.

Here, “anyone” also includes the child’s parents.

He posted on X referring to Vivian by her birth name, Xavier, and stated that “Xavier is dead.” He further pointed the finger at what he called the “woke mind virus” for Vivian’s transition and his child’s alleged “demise.”

His 20-year-old estranged daughter has been open about her fractured relationship with her father, calling him “cold, uncaring, and narcissistic.” Their relationship recently became a topic of discussion when California Governor Gavin Newsom and the Tesla owner engaged in a virtual war of opinions.

See Also: The Trump Administration Is Promoting Its Anti-Trans Agenda Globally at the United Nations

Elon Musk’s Virtual War With Gavin Newsom

On December 11, 2025, a Musk-backed political group named “America” posted a snippet of Gavin Newsom in which he said that he wants to see more trans kids. “I want to see trans kids… There’s no governor who has done more pro-trans legislation than I have,” Newsom said.

The post immediately caught Newsom’s attention, and he reposted it with a caption that eventually lit the fuse for a virtual war of words between Musk and Newsom.