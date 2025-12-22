Dems Demand Answers as Trump Photo Disappears From DOJ Online Epstein Files

“This photo, file 468, from the Epstein files that includes Donald Trump, has apparently now been removed from the DOJ release,” Democrats on the House Oversight Committee noted in a Bluesky post. “AG Bondi, is this true? What else is being covered up? We need transparency for the American public.”

Numerous critics have accused the Trump administration of a cover-up due to the DOJ’s failure to meet a Friday deadline to release all Epstein-related documents and heavy redactions—including documents of 100 pages or more that are completely blacked out—to many of the files.

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche responded to the criticism by claiming that “the only redactions being applied to the documents are those required by law—full stop.”

“Consistent with the statute and applicable laws, we are not redacting the names of individuals or politicians unless they are a victim,” he added.

Earlier this year, officials at the Federal Bureau of Investigation reportedly redacted Trump’s name from its file on Epstein, who was the president’s longtime former friend and who died in 2019 in a New York City jail cell under mysterious circumstances officially called suicide while facing federal child sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Trump has not been accused of any crimes in connection with Epstein.

House Oversight Committee Ranking Member Robert Garcia (D-Calif.) said during a Friday CNN interview that the DOJ only released about 10% of the full Epstein files.