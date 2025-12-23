University of Oklahoma Removes Teacher Over Failing Grade for Student’s Bible-Based Gender Essay

Fulnecky’s paper cited the Bible and focused heavily on her beliefs that “God made male and female and made us differently from each other on purpose and for a purpose.”

“Women naturally want to do womanly things because God created us with those womanly desires in our hearts. The same goes for men,” she wrote in the essay, adding that “society pushing the lie that there are multiple genders and everyone should be whatever they want to be is demonic and severely harms American youth.”

Curth, who is transgender, gave Fulnecky a zero for the essay and emphasized in her response that she was “not deducting points because you have certain beliefs,” but because the paper “does not answer the questions for the assignment, contradicts itself, heavily uses personal ideology over empirical evidence in a scientific class, and is at times offensive.”

“Using your own personal beliefs to argue against the findings of not only this article, but the findings of countless articles across psychology, biology, sociology, etc. is not best practice,” Curth wrote.

Another instructor concurred with Curth on the grade, telling Fulnecky that “everyone has different ways in which they see the world, but in an academic course such as this you are being asked to support your ideas with empirical evidence and higher-level reasoning.”

On Monday, the university suggested Curth’s explanation for the grade was not satisfactory.

“What is there to say other than that the University of Oklahoma has no academic standards?” asked journalist Peter Sterne in response to the university’s statement.

One civil rights advocate, Brian Tashman, added that the school’s decision opens up numerous questions about how academic papers that focus on a student’s religious beliefs will be graded in the future.