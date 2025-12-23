‘Full-Scale Assault on India’s Institutions’: LOP Rahul Gandhi’s Berlin Speech on ED, CBI and Democracy Sparks Political Storm, Draws Fierce BJP Counterattack

Rahul Gandhi alleged institutional capture and misuse of ED and CBI during his Berlin address at the Hertie School.
The BJP hit back strongly, accusing Gandhi of spreading instability and misrepresenting India on a foreign platform.
The controversy has intensified the political debate over democracy, governance, and economic performance in India.
Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha and Congress leader Rahul Gandhi alleged that India is witnessing a “full-scale assault” on its institutional framework. He made the remarks while addressing the Hertie School in Berlin, where he spoke on the theme “Politics is the Art of Listening” during his five-day Germany visit. Such comments have triggered a political storm in India, with sharp reactions from the ruling BJP.
Gandhi accused the Modi-led government of systematically undermining democratic institutions and using state agencies for political purposes. He further added that political opponents are being targeted by “weaponizing” investigative bodies such as the Enforcement Directorate (ED), the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), and intelligence agencies. He also claimed that these agencies have “zero cases against the BJP,” while cases are filed against those who oppose the party. “There is a wholesale capture of our institutional framework. Our intelligence agencies, ED and CBI, have been weaponised,” he said.
He further claimed that businesspersons who support the Congress are met with intimidation, saying, “If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. The BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has.” He has raised similar concerns earlier as well in domestic political setups and forums.
Gandhi also spoke about how there are “millions of people” who have a different narrative and vision from the current government and the RSS. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India would eventually fail, given that democratic institutions and pluralism are essential for long-term stability and growth. The statement drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Gandhi of portraying a negative image of India in a foreign country.
The Congress leader was accused of pushing a “dangerous narrative of instability” by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. Bhandari took to his social media handle to comment on the issue, saying, “From fighting the Indian state to threatening anarchy. Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, with his ideological patron George Soros, wants chaos and unrest in Indian democracy. Rahul goes abroad for uniting such anti-India forces.”
Union Minister of State Shobha Karandlaje also criticised Gandhi for repeatedly demeaning India’s image during his overseas visits. She further added that issues of development are being side-lined, with a greater focus on who will become the next Chief Minister in Congress-ruled states such as Karnataka. She asserted, “Rahul Gandhi is not the leader of opposition but an anti-India leader who goes abroad and speaks against the nation. What does he aim to gain by doing this? He still behaves like a child, not a leader.”
Gandhi’s Germany visit included engagements beyond politics as well. He visited the BMW World Museum in Munich, where he spoke about the importance of manufacturing for economic growth. He said, “Manufacturing is the backbone of strong economies. Sadly, in India, manufacturing is declining. For us to accelerate growth, we need to produce more, build meaningful manufacturing ecosystems, and create high-quality jobs at scale.”
These claims were dismissed by the BJP, with the spokesperson calling them “fake news” and countering Gandhi’s assertions with official government data. He cited figures showing that electronics manufacturing grew by 495 per cent over the past decade, electronics exports increased by 760 per cent, and there has been a significant expansion in automobile manufacturing since economic liberalisation in 1991, citing these as evidence of industrial growth.
