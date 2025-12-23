‘Full-Scale Assault on India’s Institutions’: LOP Rahul Gandhi’s Berlin Speech on ED, CBI and Democracy Sparks Political Storm, Draws Fierce BJP Counterattack

He further claimed that businesspersons who support the Congress are met with intimidation, saying, “If you are a businessman and try to support the Congress, you are threatened. The BJP uses the institutional framework of India as a tool to build political power. Look at the money the BJP has and the Opposition has.” He has raised similar concerns earlier as well in domestic political setups and forums.

Gandhi also spoke about how there are “millions of people” who have a different narrative and vision from the current government and the RSS. He highlighted that Prime Minister Modi’s vision for India would eventually fail, given that democratic institutions and pluralism are essential for long-term stability and growth. The statement drew sharp criticism from BJP leaders, who accused Gandhi of portraying a negative image of India in a foreign country.

The Congress leader was accused of pushing a “dangerous narrative of instability” by BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari. Bhandari took to his social media handle to comment on the issue, saying, “From fighting the Indian state to threatening anarchy. Rahul Gandhi’s Congress, with his ideological patron George Soros, wants chaos and unrest in Indian democracy. Rahul goes abroad for uniting such anti-India forces.”