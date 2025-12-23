“One Month to Learn Hindi”: Delhi BJP Councillor Threatens Foreign Football Coach in Language Row

Key Points
BJP Councillor Renu Chaudharythreatened a foreign football coach at a Mayur Vihar municipal park to learn Hindi within a month or stop using the facility.
The coach, reportedly from South Africa, has apparently been living and coaching in Delhi for around 12 years.
The incident has sparked a row online over the consequences of language imposition and mistreatment of immigrants.
BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary from Patparganj ward, Delhi, confronted a foreign football coach at a municipal park in Mayur Vihar and threatened him to learn Hindi within a month or stop using the facility. She posted a video of the incident on social media on 19 December 2025, with a row soon erupting online.
The video shows her questioning the coach, whom she describes as being of African origin, about why he has not learned Hindi despite having worked in the area for several years. In the clip, she warns that the park would be “taken away” from him if he does not learn the language within the stipulated time. She also raises concerns about the park remaining open late in the evening and says it should close by 8pm.
According to reports, the coach has been training children in football at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park for around 12 years. The exact nationality of the coach is unclear.
The video quickly drew sharp criticism online. Several users accused the councillor of xenophobia and misuse of authority. Somnath Bharti, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, which was in power in Delhi till early 2025, condemned the remarks on social media, describing them as humiliating and warning that such behaviour could harm the reputation of Indians living abroad. He said that public representatives should be mindful of how such actions might legitimise discrimination against Indians in other countries.
Delhi Police said that no formal complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. Officials added that they would look into the matter if a complaint is filed. Civic authorities of the MCD declined to comment on the controversy.
Defending her actions, Chaudhary said that her remarks were being misinterpreted. She insisted that she did not intend to threaten or insult the coach and that her comments were about “regulations, language and respect”. According to her, the issue arose during a visit to the park to address complaints from local residents about maintenance and late-night activities.
In the caption of the video, she said that it is a ‘public and administrative concern’ that someone staying in the country for over ten years doesn't know the language, specifying Hindi. She also asked who will take responsibility if some untoward incident unfolds in the park.
Chaudhary said that residents had raised concerns about the park remaining open late into the night and alleged misuse of the space. She added that she had issued a similar warning about park regulations around eight months earlier.
The councillor also claimed that the coach was using the park for commercial activities by charging children for football lessons and had been asked to pay the required revenue to the civic body. She further argued that communication difficulties had arisen because most municipal staff did not understand English. “If someone is living and working here for years, they should make an effort to learn the local language,” she said, drawing a comparison with Indians respecting language and rules when they travel abroad. She further accused the coach of eating up local funds.
A resident from a nearby housing complex told reporters that complaints had indeed been made about late-night activities in the park, including concerns about safety. The resident confirmed that the coach trains children on weekends but did not comment on the councillor’s language-related remarks.
The incident has reignited debate around language politics. While the councillor maintains that her intervention was administrative in nature, critics argue that linking access to public facilities with language requirements sets a troubling precedent for language imposition and mistreatment of immigrants.
