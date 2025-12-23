“One Month to Learn Hindi”: Delhi BJP Councillor Threatens Foreign Football Coach in Language Row

BJP Councillor Renu Chaudhary from Patparganj ward, Delhi, confronted a foreign football coach at a municipal park in Mayur Vihar and threatened him to learn Hindi within a month or stop using the facility. She posted a video of the incident on social media on 19 December 2025, with a row soon erupting online.

The video shows her questioning the coach, whom she describes as being of African origin, about why he has not learned Hindi despite having worked in the area for several years. In the clip, she warns that the park would be “taken away” from him if he does not learn the language within the stipulated time. She also raises concerns about the park remaining open late in the evening and says it should close by 8pm.

According to reports, the coach has been training children in football at a Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) park for around 12 years. The exact nationality of the coach is unclear.

The video quickly drew sharp criticism online. Several users accused the councillor of xenophobia and misuse of authority. Somnath Bharti, a leader of the Aam Aadmi Party, which was in power in Delhi till early 2025, condemned the remarks on social media, describing them as humiliating and warning that such behaviour could harm the reputation of Indians living abroad. He said that public representatives should be mindful of how such actions might legitimise discrimination against Indians in other countries.

Delhi Police said that no formal complaint had been received in connection with the incident so far. Officials added that they would look into the matter if a complaint is filed. Civic authorities of the MCD declined to comment on the controversy.