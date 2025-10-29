Toxic Wastewater From Oil Fields Keeps Pouring Out of the Ground. Oklahoma Regulators Failed to Stop It

“It was so disheartening to me,” he said, “because you should be able to go to OCC to actually address this stuff.”

Toxic Drinking Water

As Ray pushed his agency to respond more urgently to the purges, oil field wastewater was seeping into aquifers and drinking water sources scattered across the state.

In 2021, John Roberts, who works as an oil field pump truck driver, and his wife, Misty, asked the state to test their water. They live near the 500-person town of Cement in southwestern Oklahoma, where a series of purges encircled the town for nearly four years. One gushed a few hundred feet from the high school, just beyond the softball diamond.

For residents whose private water wells pulled from the local groundwater, these purges posed severe health risks in addition to killing grass and other vegetation on their land. When the state tested water from the Roberts’ well, samples showed levels of salts well above the EPA’s recommended maximum. Their well water also contained benzene, a notorious carcinogen linked to leukemia and other blood cell cancers, at six times the EPA’s limit for drinking water.

Subsequent agency investigations near Cement found a tangle of problems. Several wells were injecting at pressures far beyond the fracture point of the rock. A study commissioned by the state found that, within a few square miles, 22 of 28 injection wells were operating at pressures outside legal limits, were injecting into the wrong geologic formation and potentially causing cracks, or had an incomplete permit.

These wells were also injecting near more than 100 old wells that had been plugged with mud. Unlike a proper cement plug, mud is not strong enough to prevent the pressurized fluid from bursting out of the well.

Many of the injection wells were again owned by Citation, whose high-pressure injection had been shut down by the agency near the Velma purge about 60 miles away. Company representatives downplayed the number of purges, referring to them as “alleged” in emails to the agency. They maintained that the pollution was a remnant of historic oil and gas activity. But agency engineers pulled well records and field staff tracked oil field wastewater flowing less than a half mile from a church and a Dollar General on the edge of town. The state report analyzed water samples and injection data and found that the cause was overpressurized injection.

In 2023, the Robertses sued Citation in federal district court, alleging that the company’s injection was causing “new pollution and contamination on a daily basis.” Citation denied the allegations and argued that the case ought to first be decided by the commission’s administrative law court. The federal lawsuit is on hold until the administrative case with the Oklahoma Corporation Commission concludes.

Misty Roberts told The Frontier and ProPublica that the couple has installed filtration systems, which require upkeep to keep toxic chemicals out of their drinking water. “It’s a headache just knowing that if our filters get bad, it could come through if we don’t get them changed in time,” she said.

She said that Citation recommended that they pay to hook up to city water, but their neighbor refused to offer them an easement to dig a water line.

The company did not answer questions about the lawsuit.

“Citation Oil & Gas Corp. continues to work cooperatively with the OCC to further investigate the sources and causes of these alleged purges,” Bob Redweik, the company’s vice president of environmental health and safety and regulatory affairs, said in a statement.

The oil and gas industry’s toxic legacy can endure long after production has ceased.

For rancher Tim Ramsey, the pastures where he runs cattle in northeastern Oklahoma are littered with orphan oil and gas wells. Hiding in the tall grass or shaded by stands of oak and elm, many of the wells are leaking oil. Others regularly purged oil field brine. One, according to Ramsey, periodically blasted salt water and oil 40 feet into the air with a loud “SHHHH” sound. Ramsey has been submitting cleanup requests to the state for years. The state plugged the purging well last winter, but many more unplugged wells remain, according to state data.

The 67-year-old spent decades as a coal miner. The oil industry’s pollution angers him. Regulators’ failure to prevent that pollution angers him even more. He described the state as “so slow at doing anything.”

“My biggest beef,” he said, “is why did you let them get away with it to begin with?”

Similar disappointment ate at Ray in his final months at the Oklahoma Corporation Commission. Despite his urging, the oil division did not pursue court cases against companies, even as the crisis seemed to be worsening. In spring 2023, he said he reviewed an internal spreadsheet identifying 42 purges, most of which were still actively flowing.

By August 2023, Ray had had enough and resigned.

An Enduring Crisis

Around the time of Ray’s departure from the agency, the oil division hired a prominent environmental consulting firm, Halff, to help settle disputes among its employees on how the state should respond to the purges.

The Frontier and ProPublica reviewed reports prepared by the firm about major purges. In each one, they had drawn the same conclusion as Ray: Overpressurized injection wells were causing purges, a dynamic intensified by the number of orphan wells and years of lax regulation, according to the reports.

But tensions remained. Shawn Coslett, manager of the pollution abatement division, became increasingly vocal about what he called a “culture problem” within the commission when it came to holding companies accountable for pollution, according to emails he sent to his managers and other colleagues.

Since 2023, Coslett had been pushing the agency to pursue Citation in court for its role in a major purge outside Ardmore that gushed wastewater on and off for years. In May 2024, Citation’s vice president of environmental health and safety emailed his team to let them know that Ice, the agency’s field operations director, agreed to hold a meeting between the company and the agency’s oil division with “limited attendance.”

“Shawn Coslett and his team would not be invited,” Redweik wrote.

The role of Coslett’s team in the purge investigation was subsequently reduced, according to internal documents. The agency marked the purge as “resolved” in April 2025.

Coslett declined to be interviewed for this story. Neither Ice nor Redweik responded to questions about Coslett’s work on the Ardmore purge.

Last December, Coslett also urged the agency in several emails to take action on a purge expelling 1,300 gallons of salt water daily on Choctaw Nation land in southeastern Oklahoma. It had been flowing intermittently for four years.

Coslett wanted the agency to create a sampling plan for barium, which had been found in the purging water at high levels, as well as other metals. In a December email to an oil division manager, he wrote that runoff from the site could eventually make its way into the headwaters of Lake Wister, a public water supply that serves tens of thousands of people.

The oil division did attempt to make some changes. In closed meetings with industry representatives last year, agency officials suggested requiring companies to test the fracture point for each injection well — exactly what Ray had recommended years before. But industry groups vigorously opposed the idea, agency officials told The Frontier and ProPublica, and it was not included in the formal proposal to change state rules for injection pressure that the agency submitted to the commissioners last September.

In January, the commission ultimately approved a revised formula to calculate maximum injection pressures. But the new rules, effective this month, only apply to new wells. Retroactively reducing pressures would require action by the state Legislature. The higher pressures for Oklahoma’s more than 10,400 existing injection wells remain unchanged, allowing the problem that Ray identified to persist.

Coslett left the agency in March. Two weeks later, a new director arrived to lead the oil division: Jeremy Hodges, a former financial analyst and project manager for Continental Resources, the Oklahoma City-based oil and gas giant. He replaced Strickland, who recently took a job as chief projects officer for the Interstate Oil and Gas Compact Commission, a quasi-governmental organization that often advocates for industry interests.

In the weeks immediately before and after Hodges took over the oil division, the agency marked nearly 20 purge cases as “resolved,” including some of the most damaging and persistent pollution events, according to the agency’s database of pollution complaints.

In a September public meeting, Hodges sought to reassure the agency’s commissioners: Purges were under control, he said.

But interviews with current and former agency staff and oil and gas officials suggest that Oklahoma is still dealing with dozens of purges. One of these incidents killed about two dozen cattle in September after toxic salt water filled a creek leading to Fort Cobb Lake, a public water supply. That month, the state increased testing at the lake and said the public supply has not been impacted. Nevertheless, in October Gov. Kevin Stitt declared a state of emergency and called it “a serious threat to public health and safety” as thousands of gallons of wastewater continued to flow each day.

Agency officials said field staff periodically check for signs of new activity at purge sites that they considered resolved. They did not comment on the purges near Lake Wister or Fort Cobb Lake. Hodges, who participated in an interview with The Frontier and ProPublica, did not provide comment beyond what other agency officials said.

In late August, Ray, who has returned to consulting for oil and gas companies, took a reporter to visit a purge site on a ranch in southern Oklahoma where the agency had closed a pollution complaint around the time Hodges took office.

That afternoon, in an otherwise dry streambed flanked by steep red-dirt walls, puddles sat baking in the sun, though it hadn’t rained in weeks. A film of oil shone on the water’s surface, bands of green mixed with purple and bright blue. On the banks, white salt scars showed the outline of old wastewater spills.

“It is hard to believe that anyone would turn their back on this problem and just pretend it simply does not exist,” Ray said as he surveyed the scene.

Farther up the gulch, the water formed a pool, which gave off a rank chemical smell. The oily surface appeared calm at first glance. But on closer inspection, bubbles were breaking the surface in several places. The water was coming up from beneath the ground.

This story was originally published by ProPublica.