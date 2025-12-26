Before Executing 2 Shipwrecked Sailors, US Admiral Consulted Top Military Lawyer: Report

Bradley, now the chief of Special Operations Command, declined to comment, the reporter noted. SOCOM also declined to make Hamaguchi available, though the command’s director of public affairs, Col. Allie Weiskopf, said: “We are not going to comment on what Admiral Bradley told lawmakers in a classified hearing. He did inform them that during the strike he sought advice from his lawyer and then made a decision.”

Tuesday’s reporting caught the attention of the former longtime executive director of Human Rights Watch (HRW), Kenneth Roth, who has stressed that not only is it “blatantly illegal to order criminal suspects to be murdered rather than detained,” but “the initial attack was illegal too.”

See Also: “Does God Exist?” Debate Session at Constitution Club Sees Javed Akhtar and Mufti Shamail Nadwi Clash Over Faith, Free Will, Science, Evil, and Human Suffering in a Rare Philosophical Face-Off

Various other experts and US lawmakers have similarly condemned the dozens of strikes in the Caribbean and Pacific Ocean since September—which as of Monday have killed at least 105 people, according to the Trump administration—as “ war crimes , murder, or both,” as the Former JAGs Working Group put it after the Hegseth reporting last month.

“Extrajudicial executions,” declared public interest lawyer Robert Dunham on social media Wednesday, sharing Turse’s new report and tagging the groups Amnesty International USA, HRW, and Reprieve US, as well as the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights and independent experts who report to the UN Human Rights Council.

Those experts on Wednesday rebuked Trump’s recent aggression toward Venezuela , including not only the boat strikes but also threats to bomb the South American country and attempts to impose an oil blockade. They said that “the illegal use of force, and threats to use further force at sea and on land, gravely endanger the human right to life and other rights in Venezuela and the region.”

(GP)

Suggested Reading: