Attacks on Christmas Celebrations Spark Outrage as Bajrang Dal, VHP Members Target Churches and Prayer Meetings in Multiple Indian States

As India celebrates the auspicious Christmas, multiple reports have surfaced that showcase members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad sowing seeds of religious discord in the Indian society. These incidents have occurred in various parts of India, such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Kerala, where members of right wing groups such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have aggressively protested against Christmas celebrations.

Bareilly: Hanuman Chalisa Recitation Outside Church

Outside the Saint Alphonsus Cathedral Church in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal members organised a Hanuman Chalisa recitation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The group raised religious slogans, such as Jai Shree Ram, Har Har Mahadev and chanted Om Namah Shivay. The video of the incident has been circulating widely on social media platforms.

The Bajrang Dal members alleged that programmes organised by the Church in light of celebrating Christmas, portrayed Hindu society in a negative light. They claimed that Hindu society was selectively targeted, despite nearly 90 percent of the children and parents attending the programme being from Hindu families. Bajrang Dal members also alleged that conversion activities were being carried out in the name of Christmas and that Hindu Gods were insulted.

