Attacks on Christmas Celebrations Spark Outrage as Bajrang Dal, VHP Members Target Churches and Prayer Meetings in Multiple Indian States

Key Points:
Multiple incidents were reported across Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Assam, Kerala and Madhya Pradesh where right-wing groups disrupted Christmas celebrations, targeting churches, schools, prayer meetings, women and children.
Bajrang Dal and VHP members accused churches and carollers of religious conversions and misrepresenting Hindu society, while videos of harassment, vandalism and attacks circulated widely on social media.
The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India condemned the attacks and urged urgent government action, even as national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, promoted messages of peace and religious harmony.
As India celebrates the auspicious Christmas, multiple reports have surfaced that showcase members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad sowing seeds of religious discord in the Indian society. These incidents have occurred in various parts of India, such as Uttar Pradesh, Assam and Kerala, where members of right wing groups such as Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad have aggressively protested against Christmas celebrations.
Outside the Saint Alphonsus Cathedral Church in Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, Bajrang Dal members organised a Hanuman Chalisa recitation. The incident occurred on Wednesday, December 24, 2025. The group raised religious slogans, such as Jai Shree Ram, Har Har Mahadev and chanted Om Namah Shivay. The video of the incident has been circulating widely on social media platforms.
The Bajrang Dal members alleged that programmes organised by the Church in light of celebrating Christmas, portrayed Hindu society in a negative light. They claimed that Hindu society was selectively targeted, despite nearly 90 percent of the children and parents attending the programme being from Hindu families. Bajrang Dal members also alleged that conversion activities were being carried out in the name of Christmas and that Hindu Gods were insulted.
Delhi’s Lajpat Nagar saw a similar event yesterday, December 24, 2025. A peaceful procession carried out by a group of women and children was disturbed by Bajrang Dal members. Bajrang Dal members harassed women wearing red caps who were socialising before Christmas celebrations. Videos circulating on social media showed members confronting women and children who were peacefully celebrating. The group reportedly accused Christian women carollers of religious proselytisation and asked them to return home and celebrate Christmas privately.
On December 21, 2025, a group of carollers comprising children aged 15 and below were attacked by Ashwin Raj, affiliated with the RSS. The incident took place in Kerala, and he was later detained by the Police. Similar reports have drawn ire from the people all around Kerala, where peaceful Christmas celebrations and prayer meets have been vandalised and attacked. Many reports have also surfaced from Kerala which show that many schools in Kerala have cancelled their Christmas celebrations, citing religious reasons.
Another shocking incident came to light today in Assam, where members of Bajrang Dal and Vishwa Hindu Parishad entered St. Mary’s School in Panigaon, Nalbari and destroyed and set fire to Christmas decorations prepared at the school. They chanted religious slogans, and similar incidents have been reported in the Nalbari town. Videos of the incident at St. Mary School are widely being circulated on social media.
Similar incidents have also been reported in Madhya Pradesh. On December 20 and 22, two Christian prayer meetings were attacked by right wing religious groups. In one incident in the Jabalpur region, BJP district vice president Anju Bhargav allegedly assaulted Safalta Kartik, a visually impaired woman, in the presence of onlookers, including children.
Reacting strongly to these incidents, the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of India expressed anguish over the increasing attacks on Christians across the country. The CBCI condemned the targeting of peaceful carol singers, prayer meetings and church congregations, stating that such acts gravely undermine India’s constitutional guarantee of freedom of religion and the right to live and worship without fear. The body urged both state governments and the Union government to take urgent and visible action against individuals and organisations spreading hatred and violence.
Notably, these developments come at a time when leaders of the nation celebrated Christmas, and sent messages of peace, religious harmony and joyous moments of cultural celebrations.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended the Christmas celebrations at The Cathedral Church of the Redemption, New Delhi today, December 25, 2025. In a post on X, he said: “May Christmas bring renewed hope, warmth and a shared commitment to kindness.”
President Droupadi Murmu also extended her heartiest wishes and greetings on the eve of Christmas, spreading a message of love and compassion. In a post on X, she promoted the values of peace, harmony, quality and service in the society, on the joyous occasion of Christmas. Prominent leaders of the nation, such as Nitin Gadkari, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra among others also wished Merry Christmas to all.
