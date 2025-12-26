US Launches ‘Powerful and Deadly’ Christmas Strike on ISIS in Nigeria as Trump Accuses ‘Radical Islamic’ Terror Group of Targeting Christians

Nigeria has been facing violence involving Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliates, and other armed groups for over a decade. There have been attacks, kidnappings, and bombings across different regions of the country, targeting civilians of all faiths. Reports suggest that the violence is driven by multiple factors, including criminality, competition over land and resources, and weak state capacity, along with extremist activity.



On the other hand, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, took to his X handle to post a Christmas message along with photos of a document titled “2025 Christmas Goodwill Message.” He extended warm greetings and wishes to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, thanking God for giving him the opportunity to serve the people as the leader of his country. He further highlighted the importance of peace and harmony in the nation, writing, “I pray for peace in our land, especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs.”



The Nigerian president further emphasized the need for unity and tolerance among citizens, regardless of faith, amid ongoing security challenges. He said, “I stand committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect Christians, Muslims, and all Nigerians from violence.”

(SY)