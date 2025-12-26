US Launches ‘Powerful and Deadly’ Christmas Strike on ISIS in Nigeria as Trump Accuses ‘Radical Islamic’ Terror Group of Targeting Christians

The US launched a Christmas Day airstrike against ISIS militants in northwest Nigeria, announced by President Donald Trump.
Trump said the strike targeted extremists accused of killing Christian civilians and warned of further action if attacks continue.
Nigerian authorities cooperated in the operation as President Bola Tinubu reaffirmed his commitment to religious freedom and national unity.
The United States carried out a “powerful” and “deadly” military strike against ISIS militants in Nigeria on Christmas, December 25, 2025. The operation was announced by US President Donald Trump on his Truth Social. The strike was carried out targeting extremists who have been targeting and killing Christian civilians. It was later confirmed by the White House, which posted about the same on its social media handle X. The US Department of War also released footage of the strike, quoting the President’s Truth Social post.
The attack was outlined by Trump on his Truth Social platform late on Thursday, where he described the ISIS terrorists as the “scum” of northwest Nigeria. He wrote, “Tonight, at my direction as Commander in Chief, the United States launched a powerful and deadly strike against ISIS Terrorist Scum in Northwest Nigeria, who have been targeting and viciously killing, primarily, innocent Christians, at levels not seen for many years, and even Centuries!”
He further added that there had been previous warnings to the militants to stop the slaughter of Christians or else they would have to pay for it, which he again stated when he said, “tonight, there was.” He then praised the US Department of War for executing numerous strikes with perfection, describing it as something “only the United States is capable of doing.” He concluded the post by wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and blessings for the military, while also making clear his stance on not allowing “radical Islamic terrorism to prosper.”
The US African Command (AFRICOM) reported that the strikes were focused in Sokoto State in northwest Nigeria and were carried out in coordination with Nigerian authorities. They further stated that the operation was part of ongoing counter-terrorism cooperation, which led to the deaths of numerous ISIS-aligned militants. US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth also thanked Nigeria for its cooperation and indicated that further joint efforts would continue.
Nigeria has been facing violence involving Boko Haram, Islamic State affiliates, and other armed groups for over a decade. There have been attacks, kidnappings, and bombings across different regions of the country, targeting civilians of all faiths. Reports suggest that the violence is driven by multiple factors, including criminality, competition over land and resources, and weak state capacity, along with extremist activity.
On the other hand, Nigerian President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, took to his X handle to post a Christmas message along with photos of a document titled “2025 Christmas Goodwill Message.” He extended warm greetings and wishes to Christians in Nigeria and around the world, thanking God for giving him the opportunity to serve the people as the leader of his country. He further highlighted the importance of peace and harmony in the nation, writing, “I pray for peace in our land, especially between individuals of differing religious beliefs.”
The Nigerian president further emphasized the need for unity and tolerance among citizens, regardless of faith, amid ongoing security challenges. He said, “I stand committed to doing everything within my power to enshrine religious freedom in Nigeria and to protect Christians, Muslims, and all Nigerians from violence.”
