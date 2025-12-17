Trump Administration Broadens Travel Ban to 20 Countries, Eases Restrictions for Turkmenistan —-Ban List Grows From 19 to 39 Countries

Key Points:
The Trump administration expanded the US travel ban, increasing the total number of affected countries from 19 to 39.
The updated policy includes full and partial bans, citing security threats, visa overstays, and weak vetting systems.
Turkmenistan is the only country to receive eased restrictions.
US President Donald Trump announced on 16 December 2025 that the United States has expanded the scope of its travel ban to include an additional 20 countries. Under the imposed restrictions, the travel ban also limits entry for people travelling on Palestinian Authority–issued documents. According to the White House, the measures aim to protect U.S. security and will be enforced from January 1, 2025.
According to reports, 15 countries now face a partial ban, while five countries will be subjected to a full travel ban to the US. The decision is meant to restrict who can visit or immigrate to the United States, tightening security. People from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, and those holding Palestinian Authority passports will face full entry restrictions.
The White House stated that the newly expanded travel ban is part of its effort to tighten U.S. entry standards. Officials linked the decision to security concerns, citing a recent attack near the White House and the arrest of an Afghan national who shot two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend on November 26, 2025.
Trump announced the original round of restrictions in June. At that time, citizens of 12 countries were barred from entering the US, while nationals of seven other countries faced partial limits. The move revived a signature policy from Trump’s first term.
The travel ban covering 20 countries includes several exceptions. Individuals who hold valid and legitimate U.S. visas are exempt from the ban, as are lawful permanent residents. Entry into the United States may also be permitted if it serves the nation’s interests. Other exemptions apply to diplomats, athletes, and certain other visa holders.
The June ban covered Afghanistan, Myanmar, Chad, the Republic of Congo, Equatorial Guinea, Eritrea, Haiti, Iran, Libya, Somalia, Sudan, and Yemen. Partial restrictions were imposed on Burundi, Cuba, Laos, Sierra Leone, Togo, Turkmenistan, and Venezuela.
On Tuesday, several countries—Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, and Syria—were added to the list of countries fully barred from entering the United States. Travel was also fully restricted for people holding Palestinian Authority documents.
Another 15 countries were added to the partial-restriction list. They are Angola, Antigua and Barbuda, Benin, Ivory Coast, Dominica, Gabon, Gambia, Malawi, Mauritania, Nigeria, Senegal, Tanzania, Tonga, Zambia, and Zimbabwe.
The White House stated that the restrictions will remain in place until the affected countries show clear improvements in areas such as identity checks, information sharing, and cooperation with U.S. immigration authorities.
The restrictions apply to both visitors and immigrants. They affect people seeking short-term travel as well as those seeking permanent entry. In the proclamation Trump signed on Tuesday, he stated that most of the affected countries suffer from corruption and unreliable civil and criminal records.
Officials also highlighted high visa overstay rates in the US and said that some governments refuse to accept deported citizens. Instability, weak governance, and concerns over immigration enforcement, foreign policy, and national security were also cited as reasons for the travel ban.
According to the proclamation, several “U.S.-designated terrorist groups operate actively in the West Bank or Gaza Strip and have murdered American citizens.” It said the recent war has likely weakened vetting and screening capabilities in those areas.
According to Homeland Security data, countries such as Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, and Nigeria were flagged for active terrorist threats. Meanwhile, other countries were noted for high rates of tourist and student visa overstays.
Turkmenistan is the only country to receive eased rules, with the administration lifting restrictions on non-immigrant visas for its citizens. Officials said the country had made improvements. All other provisions announced in June remain in place.
