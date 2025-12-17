Trump Administration Broadens Travel Ban to 20 Countries, Eases Restrictions for Turkmenistan —-Ban List Grows From 19 to 39 Countries

US President Donald Trump announced on 16 December 2025 that the United States has expanded the scope of its travel ban to include an additional 20 countries. Under the imposed restrictions, the travel ban also limits entry for people travelling on Palestinian Authority–issued documents. According to the White House, the measures aim to protect U.S. security and will be enforced from January 1, 2025.

According to reports, 15 countries now face a partial ban, while five countries will be subjected to a full travel ban to the US. The decision is meant to restrict who can visit or immigrate to the United States, tightening security. People from Burkina Faso, Mali, Niger, South Sudan, Syria, and those holding Palestinian Authority passports will face full entry restrictions.

The White House stated that the newly expanded travel ban is part of its effort to tighten U.S. entry standards. Officials linked the decision to security concerns, citing a recent attack near the White House and the arrest of an Afghan national who shot two National Guard troops over the Thanksgiving weekend on November 26, 2025.

Trump announced the original round of restrictions in June. At that time, citizens of 12 countries were barred from entering the US, while nationals of seven other countries faced partial limits. The move revived a signature policy from Trump’s first term.



