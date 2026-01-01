Republicans in Congress Ripped for ‘Entirely Preventable’ 2026 Healthcare Crisis

With millions of Americans facing health insurance premium hikes and Affordable Care Act tax credits expiring at midnight, critics, including congressional Democrats, called out Republicans on Capitol Hill for kicking off 2026 with a nationwide healthcare crisis.

“When the clock strikes midnight, the fallout of the GOP’s premium hikes will ripple throughout the nation,” Protect Our Care chair Leslie Dach said in a Wednesday statement. “This new year brings a healthcare catastrophe unlike anything this nation has ever seen. Hardworking Americans will be sent into crippling medical debt, emptying out their savings just to see a doctor. Others will be forced to live without the life-saving coverage they need. Untold tens of thousands will die from preventable causes.”

“And hundreds of hospitals, nursing homes, and maternity wards will shutter or be at risk of disappearing out of thin air,” Dach warned. “When the American people go to the ballot box in November, they won’t forget who’s responsible for all of this chaos and carnage. They won’t forget who’s responsible for their skimpier coverage, sky-high premiums, and vanishing hospitals.”

Republican lawmakers declined to extend ACA subsidies in their so-called One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA), which is also expected to slash an estimated $1 trillion in Medicaid spending over the next decade, leading to health clinic closures, while giving more tax breaks to the ultrawealthy. Even the longest federal government shutdown in history—which a handful of moderate Senate Democrats ultimately ended without any real concessions—couldn’t convince the GOP to extend the expiring tax credits.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY), who has faced calls to step down over his handling of both shutdowns this year, stressed in a Wednesday statement that the healthcare crisis beginning Thursday “was entirely preventable—caused by Republican obstruction and total inaction.”

“Millions of Americans will lose their healthcare, and millions more will see their costs spike by thousands of dollars,” he continued. “Millions of hardworking families, small business owners and employees, older Americans, and farmers and ranchers will face impossible choices.”

Specifically, about 22 million people who receive subsidies face higher premiums next year, and experts warn nearly 5 million people could become uninsured if the tax credits aren’t extended. That’s on top of the at least 10 million people expected to lose Medicaid coverage over the next decade, thanks to the OBBBA that President Donald Trump signed into law this summer.

Noting that the expiring subsidies are set to leave millions of Americans without health insurance, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) declared on social media Wednesday, “Republicans don’t give a damn.”