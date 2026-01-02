Tax the Rich, Say Mamdani, Sanders, and NYC Inauguration Crowd

By Jessica Corbett

“ Tax the rich. Tax the rich. Tax the rich. ”

The chants broke out at City Hall in New York on Thursday as US Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) addressed the crowd before swearing in Mayor Zohran Mamdani , a democratic socialist who campaigned on a platform that prioritized NYC’s working class .

“Demanding that the wealthy and large corporations start paying their fair share of taxes is not radical. It is exactly the right thing to do,” declared Sanders—who endorsed Mamdani even before his June primary victory over former Democratic New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo and “the billionaire-backed status quo.”

The 34-year-old mayor on Thursday described Brooklyn-born Sanders—50 years his senior—as “the man whose leadership I seek most to emulate, who I am so grateful to be sworn in by today.”

During the afternoon inauguration ceremony—which followed an early morning swearing-in at the abandoned subway station beneath City Hall—Mamdani also called for taxing the rich as he reiterated the agenda that secured him over 1.1 million votes in November.

“Beginning today, we will govern expansively and audaciously. We may not always succeed, but never will we be accused of lacking the courage to try,” he said. “To those who insist that the era of big government is over, hear me when I say this: No longer will City Hall hesitate to use its power to improve New Yorkers’ lives.”