Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as New York City’s First Muslim Mayor, Sworn In on the Quran in Historic Midnight Ceremony

About: Zohran Mamdani

Born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991 to acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City at the age of seven and grew up in a post-9/11 environment. He became a U.S. citizen in 2018 and entered public office in 2020, winning a New York State Assembly seat representing parts of Queens. His mayoral campaign, rooted in democratic socialist ideals, focused heavily on affordability and cost-of-living issues.

Mamdani assumes office as New York continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. While violent crime has declined, tourism has rebounded, and unemployment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, major challenges remain, including high living costs, rising rents, and aging infrastructure. He also faces a complex relationship with Republican President Donald Trump, who has previously threatened to withhold federal funding from the city.

Mamdani and his wife will move from their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment to the official mayoral residence in Manhattan as he begins one of the most demanding roles in American politics.

(Inputs From IANS)

[Rh/VP]



Suggested Reading: