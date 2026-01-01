Zohran Mamdani Takes Oath as New York City’s First Muslim Mayor, Sworn In on the Quran in Historic Midnight Ceremony

Zohran Mamdani was sworn in just after midnight on January 1, 2026, becoming New York City’s first Muslim mayor
He took the oath on a Quran at the historic City Hall subway station, followed by plans for a public ceremony at City Hall
Mamdani begins his term as the city recovers from the pandemic, facing challenges such as high living costs and political tensions
Zohran Mamdani was sworn in as the mayor of New York City just after midnight on January 1, 2026, becoming the first Muslim, first South Asian, and first African-born leader of America’s largest city. The 34-year-old Democrat took the oath of office with his hand placed on a Quran, marking the first time a New York City mayor has been sworn in using Islam’s holy text.
The private midnight ceremony was held at the long-closed City Hall subway station in Manhattan, one of the city’s original underground stations known for its ornate arched ceilings. The oath was administered by New York Attorney General Letitia James, a political ally of Mamdani, as his wife, Rama Duwaji, held the Quran. Mamdani described the moment as “the honor and privilege of a lifetime.”
The team of the newly elected mayor planned two swearing-in ceremonies. This follows a long-standing New York tradition under which a mayor’s term officially begins at the start of the New Year. Former mayors Eric Adams and Bill de Blasio had followed similar practices. Mamdani will take the oath again later in the day during a public ceremony on the steps of City Hall, administered by Senator Bernie Sanders. Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will deliver opening remarks, followed by a public block party on Broadway’s “Canyon of Heroes.”
The choice of the decommissioned subway station for the midnight ceremony was symbolic, Mamdani’s office said, reflecting his commitment to working people and public infrastructure. Mamdani described the site as a reminder of a time when New York invested boldly in projects that improved everyday life—an ambition his administration hopes to revive.
Born in Kampala, Uganda, in 1991 to acclaimed filmmaker Mira Nair and scholar Mahmood Mamdani, Zohran Mamdani moved to New York City at the age of seven and grew up in a post-9/11 environment. He became a U.S. citizen in 2018 and entered public office in 2020, winning a New York State Assembly seat representing parts of Queens. His mayoral campaign, rooted in democratic socialist ideals, focused heavily on affordability and cost-of-living issues.
Mamdani assumes office as New York continues its recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic. While violent crime has declined, tourism has rebounded, and unemployment has returned to pre-pandemic levels, major challenges remain, including high living costs, rising rents, and aging infrastructure. He also faces a complex relationship with Republican President Donald Trump, who has previously threatened to withhold federal funding from the city.
Mamdani and his wife will move from their one-bedroom, rent-stabilised apartment to the official mayoral residence in Manhattan as he begins one of the most demanding roles in American politics.
