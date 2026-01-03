As Billionaires Seethe, Organizers Say Proposed Wealth Tax in California Is ‘Not Radical’

Billionaire outrage against a proposed one-time wealth tax on the richest Californians reached a fever pitch in recent days as organizers began the process of gathering the hundreds of thousands of signatures needed to get the initiative on the November ballot.

Without providing specifics, billionaire Bay Area investor Chamath Palihapitiya claimed in a social media post that he knows people “with a collective net worth of $500 billion” who “scrambled and left California for good yesterday” to avoid the potential 5% wealth tax, which would apply to billionaires living in California as of January 1, 2026. (The evidence for significant billionaire tax avoidance via physical relocation is virtually nonexistent.)

Palihapitiya characterized the proposed ballot initiative, which is aimed at raising revenue to avert a healthcare crisis spurred by federal Medicaid cuts, as an “asset seizure tax.”