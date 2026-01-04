Power Shift in Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Appointed Interim President of the South American Nation

After the shocking US airstrike on the South American nation on January 3, 2026, the Supreme Court directed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to take charge as the interim president of Venezuela.

US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the country would remain under American control for the time being, after President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured following a “large-scale strike.”

The constitutional chamber of Venezuela ruled that, in the aftermath of the attack, Rodríguez would take charge to ensure the country’s administrative continuity and security. After the US airstrikes, Trump reportedly warned other Latin American nations, including Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia, accusing them of links to drug manufacturing and trafficking.

The Supreme Court stated, “the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation.” Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez has held the position of Vice President of Venezuela since 2018.