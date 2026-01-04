Power Shift in Venezuela After Maduro’s Capture, Vice President Delcy Rodríguez Appointed Interim President of the South American Nation

Key Points:
Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointed VP Delcy Rodríguez as interim president after President Nicolás Maduro was captured on January 3, 2026.
US President Donald Trump said the US would temporarily control Venezuela, citing migration and drug trafficking issues.
Trump accused Maduro of links to criminal organisations and said the US operation was carried out with law enforcement support.
After the shocking US airstrike on the South American nation on January 3, 2026, the Supreme Court directed Vice President Delcy Rodríguez to take charge as the interim president of Venezuela.
US President Donald Trump declared on Saturday that the country would remain under American control for the time being, after President Nicolás Maduro and his wife Cilia Flores were captured following a “large-scale strike.”
The constitutional chamber of Venezuela ruled that, in the aftermath of the attack, Rodríguez would take charge to ensure the country’s administrative continuity and security. After the US airstrikes, Trump reportedly warned other Latin American nations, including Cuba, Mexico, and Colombia, accusing them of links to drug manufacturing and trafficking.
The Supreme Court stated, “the office of President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela, in order to guarantee administrative continuity and the comprehensive defence of the nation.” Delcy Eloína Rodríguez Gómez has held the position of Vice President of Venezuela since 2018.
The Caracas-born lawyer-politician has also held the positions of finance minister and oil minister. The Supreme Court stated that it would establish a legal framework to ensure the smooth functioning of the nation following Maduro’s capture in Caracas, Venezuela. It further added that this framework would ensure the protection of national sovereignty during the president’s “forced absence.”
Rodríguez’s political résumé includes a wide range of positions. Maduro has previously referred to her as a “tiger” for her vigorous defence of his regime. When Maduro appointed Rodríguez as vice president in July 2018, he took to X to describe her as “a young woman, brave, seasoned, daughter of a martyr, revolutionary, and proven in countless battles.”
Trump has stated that, for now, he has allowed Rodríguez to remain in office, saying, “She’s essentially willing to do what we think is necessary to make Venezuela great again.”
The POTUS has often accused the South American nation of being responsible for high levels of migration into the United States. According to Trump, the now-captured president of Venezuela allegedly forced inmates and other prisoners to migrate to the US.
He has also claimed that the country’s president was controlling the Cartel de los Soles, which he designated as a foreign terrorist organisation.
US forces carried out a high-intensity operation that resulted in the capture of Maduro and his wife. Trump added that the operation was conducted in coordination with US law enforcement agencies.
During a press conference at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida, he said, “We will run the country until such time as we can carry out a safe, proper, and judicious transition.”
Inputs from IANS
