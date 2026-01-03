Venezuela Crisis Deepens as US Claims Capture of President Nicolás Maduro Following Military Strikes, Sparks International Outrage and Debate Over Oil, Drugs and Sovereignty

Key Points:
The United States carried out large-scale strikes against Venezuela on January 3, 2026, capturing Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro, with US President Donald Trump claiming he was flown out after a Delta Force operation.
The Trump administration justified the strikes as part of an armed conflict with drug cartels. Robert Fox, Defence Editor of the Evening Fox said that the main contention for the conflict is about Venezuelan Oil.
The strikes triggered sharp global and domestic backlash, with Venezuela, Russia, Iran and Cuba condemning the action, while US Democrats questioned its legality and warned against targeting a sitting head of state.
The United States today, January 3, 2026, carried out large scale strikes against Venezuela, and captured Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. The Delta Force of the US Military performed the operation, and in a post on Truth Social, US President Donald Trump announced that Maduro and his wife were captured and flown out of the country. He also mentioned that the operation was carried out in conjunction with the US Law Enforcement, and a news conference will be held at his private residence, Mar-a-Lago, Florida, at 11 AM EST (Eastern Standard Time).
Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro has been charged with narco-terrorism in the United States, according to the US Department of Justice. The recent attacks have occurred about five months after US President Donald Trump’s administration put pressure on Maduro. Washington increased its military presence off Venezuela’s northern coast since August, and has been striking boats and ships in the Caribbean Sea and eastern Pacific ocean, alleging that the ships carried illegal narcotics.
The United States Department of Justice has also released the indictment filed in the US District Court, Southern District of New York, against Nicolas Maduro.
Robert Fox, Defence Editor from the Evening Standard, explains the possible reasons for US strikes on Venezuela in a report on GB News, a British media channel. He states that Trump put immense pressure on Venezuela for more than 3 months, accusing mainly that Venezuela is a major source of drug hubs. However, Fox emphasises that drugs alone isn’t the biggest reason made out, rather the main contention seems to be about Venezuelan Oil, which Trump has accused Venezuela of obtaining illegally from other parties, including American interests.
US official figures show that 35 boat strikes as of Friday, January 2, 2026 took place, killing 115 people. According to a report from Reuters, Trump justified the aforementioned operations as crucial to stop the flow of illegal narcotics into the US from Venezuela, and also mentioned that Washington is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels.
The Reuters report further states that Trump repeatedly threatened ground strikes and privately urged Nicolás Maduro to leave the country, saying earlier this week that it would be “smart” for him to step aside. The United States, Venezuela’s opposition, and several other countries allege that Maduro rigged last year’s election to stay in power, a claim his government has denied, added the report.
Attorney General Pamela Bondi, serving under US President Trump, announced in a post on X that Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern district of New York. She mentioned that Nicolás Maduro has been booked on multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess such weapons against the United States.
Democratic party members have criticised the Trump led administration, arguing that US strikes were illegally carried out in Venezuela. US Senator Andy Kim, stated that the strike was not a sound foreign policy, and it sent a horrible message that it is OK for the US government to target a head of state. Arizona Senator and Iraq war veteran Ruben Gallego also echoed similar views, stating that there was no reason for the US to be at war with Venezuela, and that it was illegal. In a post on X, he stated: “I fought in some of the hardest battles of the Iraq War. Saw my brothers die, saw civilians being caught in the crossfire all for an unjustified war. No matter the outcome we are in the wrong for starting this war in Venezuela.”
Venezuela has heavily condemned the US strikes, calling them military aggression, and stated that the US is trying to illegally seize the country’s oil and mineral resources. In an official statement, the government of Venezuela has denounced the US attacks, and urged the international community to act against the violation of international law.
Colombia’s President Gustavo Petro called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. Iran’s Foreign Ministry denounced the strikes, and Cuba, a close ally of Maduro and a long-standing US rival, also condemned the attack. While Iran vowed resistance calling the strikes unjust, Spain and Indonesia called for de-escalation, and urged for a peaceful and negotiated solution. Foreign Ministry of Russia issued a statement condemning the incident, and stated that the US committed an act of armed aggression against Venezuela.
An official press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Russia, on January 3, 2026, states that Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov held a conversation with Venezuelan Vice President Delcy Eloina Rodriguez Gomez. The press release states: “Sergey Lavrov expressed firm solidarity with the people of Venezuela confronting an armed aggression. Russia will keep supporting the policy of the Bolivarian Government to protect the country’s national interests and sovereignty. The officials spoke against further escalation so as to find a solution via dialogue.”
On his Truth Social Post, Donald Trump released the first photo of Maduro onboard the USS Iwo Jima warship after the US Delta Force captured him.
