Venezuela Crisis Deepens as US Claims Capture of President Nicolás Maduro Following Military Strikes, Sparks International Outrage and Debate Over Oil, Drugs and Sovereignty

Robert Fox: Main Contention Is About Venezuelan Oil

Robert Fox, Defence Editor from the Evening Standard, explains the possible reasons for US strikes on Venezuela in a report on GB News, a British media channel. He states that Trump put immense pressure on Venezuela for more than 3 months, accusing mainly that Venezuela is a major source of drug hubs. However, Fox emphasises that drugs alone isn’t the biggest reason made out, rather the main contention seems to be about Venezuelan Oil, which Trump has accused Venezuela of obtaining illegally from other parties, including American interests.

Trump: Attacks Necessary To Stop Flow Of Drugs In US From Venezuela

US official figures show that 35 boat strikes as of Friday, January 2, 2026 took place, killing 115 people. According to a report from Reuters, Trump justified the aforementioned operations as crucial to stop the flow of illegal narcotics into the US from Venezuela, and also mentioned that Washington is engaged in an armed conflict with drug cartels.

The Reuters report further states that Trump repeatedly threatened ground strikes and privately urged Nicolás Maduro to leave the country, saying earlier this week that it would be “smart” for him to step aside. The United States, Venezuela’s opposition, and several other countries allege that Maduro rigged last year’s election to stay in power, a claim his government has denied, added the report.

Pamela Bondi: Maduro Indicted in New York’s Southern District

Attorney General Pamela Bondi, serving under US President Trump, announced in a post on X that Maduro and his wife have been indicted in the Southern district of New York. She mentioned that Nicolás Maduro has been booked on multiple charges, including narco-terrorism conspiracy, cocaine trafficking conspiracy, possession of machine guns and destructive devices, and conspiracy to possess such weapons against the United States.