US Claims Capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Following Explosions in Caracas

Against this backdrop, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured by the US Army’s Delta Force, according to a CBS News report. US President Donald Trump said they were detained and flown out of Venezuela, but provided no details about the operation or their current location.

The Venezuelan government has not confirmed the claim. Washington has long accused Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking network, allegations he denies. The US had previously announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest, amid a significant US military buildup in the region.

US officials have repeatedly warned that military action against drug cartels in the region could begin “soon.” Since September 2025, US forces have carried out dozens of attacks on vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, which Washington claims were involved in drug smuggling. However, the US government has not publicly released evidence linking the targeted boats to narcotics trafficking. According to figures released by the United States, these maritime operations have resulted in at least 107 deaths across more than 30 strikes, as announced by US Southern Command on social media.