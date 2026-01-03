US Claims Capture of Venezuela’s President Nicolás Maduro Following Explosions in Caracas

Multiple blasts were heard in Caracas early Saturday, raising fears of a sharp escalation in tensions between the US and the Maduro government.
President Donald Trump said US forces captured Nicolás Maduro and his wife and flew them out of Venezuela
The developments come amid increased US military activity, sanctions, and anti-drug operations in the region
Explosions were heard across parts of Venezuela’s capital, Caracas, early Saturday morning on January 3, 2025, sparking fears of a possible escalation in tensions between the United States and the Maduro government. An AFP journalist in the city reported hearing multiple blasts around 2:00 am local time (0600 GMT), accompanied by loud noises.
The explosions come amid rising pressure from Washington on Caracas through a combination of economic and military measures. These include tightening sanctions, informally restricting Venezuelan airspace, and ordering the seizure of oil tankers carrying Venezuelan crude.
Against this backdrop, Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and his wife have been captured by the US Army’s Delta Force, according to a CBS News report. US President Donald Trump said they were detained and flown out of Venezuela, but provided no details about the operation or their current location.
The Venezuelan government has not confirmed the claim. Washington has long accused Maduro of leading an international drug trafficking network, allegations he denies. The US had previously announced a $50 million reward for information leading to his arrest, amid a significant US military buildup in the region.
US officials have repeatedly warned that military action against drug cartels in the region could begin “soon.” Since September 2025, US forces have carried out dozens of attacks on vessels in the Caribbean Sea and the eastern Pacific, which Washington claims were involved in drug smuggling. However, the US government has not publicly released evidence linking the targeted boats to narcotics trafficking. According to figures released by the United States, these maritime operations have resulted in at least 107 deaths across more than 30 strikes, as announced by US Southern Command on social media.
US President Donald Trump has signalled that Washington could further expand its military actions against Venezuela. The US has recently deployed a naval task force to the Caribbean and has openly discussed the possibility of carrying out strikes on land targets linked to alleged drug trafficking operations.
Earlier this week, Trump claimed that US forces had destroyed a docking facility used by what he described as Venezuelan drug-running boats. However, he declined to provide details about the nature of the operation, saying only that it took place “along the shore” and refusing to confirm whether it was carried out by the US military or the CIA.
Maduro has strongly rejected the allegations of trafficking, arguing that the United States is using drug accusations as a pretext to destabilise his government and gain control over Venezuela’s vast oil reserves, the largest known in the world.
Trump said a news conference will be held at 11:00 am EST at his Mar-a-Lago residence.
