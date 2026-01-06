A New, Terrifying Sound

Over the past 13 years, we have heard every kind of sound: thousands of “cacerolazos,” people banging empty pots in the night, secretly protesting from the safety of their homes; police and military forces brutalizing protesters; tear gas canisters crashing against windows; colectivos’ loud threats; voices screaming insults at Maduro — “Maduro, coño de tu madre” (“Maduro, son of a bitch”). We have heard gunshots, cries for help during moments of repression, and endured countless silent, sleepless nights after particularly shocking events. Still, nothing compares to waking up to the sound of bombs falling in the darkness near your home.

I never imagined I would come to dread a sound like that of a bomb. It felt as though time slowed: the disturbance in the air above, the launch of a weapon designed to destroy, its path through the sky, and finally the overwhelming explosion it left behind.

I thought Venezuelans had already heard every sound the country’s violence had to offer. But this was something new — terrifying in its unfamiliarity.

Later in the day, people went out only for necessities: groceries, medicine, water, and gas. Public transportation was suspended for the day, and only a handful of supermarkets and pharmacies dared to open, most under police protection to prevent what “caraqueños” fear most: waves of looting. In hours-long lines, people whispered the news and recited their many unanswered questions: What will happen now? Will Delcy assume power? How many people have died? Will this make life better or worse? What if civilians are bombed next? Should we celebrate? Will there be food in the supermarket today to feed our families?

If I had to describe it, it was the sound of uncertainty — of fear and contradiction.

Outside the country, especially in cities with large Venezuelan diasporas like New York, Madrid, and Santiago de Chile, Venezuelans are publicly celebrating Maduro’s arrest. For many, it feels like long-awaited justice. Inside Venezuela, it's different. People are managing uncertainty and survival. That doesn’t mean disapproval; it means people are trying to stay alive.