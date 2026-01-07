Venezuela after Maduro: Leadership of the South American nation seems uncertain

This story by Global Voices Latin America originally appeared on Global Voices on January 7, 2026.

In the early morning of January 3, 2025, Venezuela lost a president and gained a new, uncertain chapter in its recent political history.

Between 1:50 and 4:00 a.m. local time, a series of explosions rocked several military and civilian spots in Caracas, the capital, and at least two other major cities in the South American country as part of a “large-scale strike” by American military forces. The operation was confirmed by U.S. President Donald Trump at 5:21 a.m. VST, on TruthSocial.

More than 40 civilians and military personnel, 32 of whom were Cuban, either died or were injured in the airstrikes, according to reports from The New York Times and an official announcement from the Cuban government. Press activities are highly restricted in Venezuela, making it difficult to verify information locally.

A culmination of escalating tensions

The military operation, codenamed Absolute Resolve, seized Nicolás Maduro and his wife, Cilia Flores, inside Fuerte Tiuna, a major military compound in western Caracas. They were flown out of Venezuela at 4:20 a.m. local time. In New York, Maduro will face several criminal charges, among them “conspiracy to commit narco-terrorism,” in a case that has been pursued by the U.S. Justice Department since 2020, when the first indictment and a reward for his capture were announced. This was later reaffirmed — and the reward increased — under the Biden administration, followed by a second indictment published on January 3, 2025. Trump shared all this during a full press conference at his Mar-a-Lago residence: “We’re gonna run the country” [Venezuela] until a “proper transition can take place.”

Prior to this, however, at 3:30 a.m. in Caracas, before details about the extraction were known, Venezuelan state media published a State of Emergency decree signed by Maduro, which condemned the “grave military aggression perpetrated by the current Government of the United States of America.” Other long-standing allies of the Maduro administration, including China and Russia, decried the military attack.