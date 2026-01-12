US President Donald Trump Draws Global Attention With ‘Digitally Altered’ Image Claiming Him as ‘Acting President of Venezuela’

U.S. President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social handle to post a digitally altered image on Sunday, 11 January 2026. He depicted himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela” in the image, which seems like a provocation after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month through military intervention.

U.S. forces captured both President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores after launching a large-scale military attack on the South American nation. They have been transferred to the U.S., where they are facing charges related to alleged narcotics and terrorism offenses.