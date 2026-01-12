US President Donald Trump Draws Global Attention With ‘Digitally Altered’ Image Claiming Him as ‘Acting President of Venezuela’

Trump posts a digitally altered image claiming himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela” on Truth Social.
The post follows a U.S. military operation that led to the capture of Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro.
Venezuela’s Supreme Court appointed Delcy Rodríguez as interim president amid U.S. focus on oil and transition.
U.S. President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social handle to post a digitally altered image on Sunday, 11 January 2026. He depicted himself as the “Acting President of Venezuela” in the image, which seems like a provocation after capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro earlier this month through military intervention.
U.S. forces captured both President Maduro and First Lady Cilia Flores after launching a large-scale military attack on the South American nation. They have been transferred to the U.S., where they are facing charges related to alleged narcotics and terrorism offenses.
People on social media immediately noticed the edited photo, which gained global attention. The photo is being described as a digitally altered image rather than an official declaration of authority in Venezuela. Previously, Trump had made a statement saying that the United Nations would be temporarily “running Venezuela until such time as we can do a safe, proper and judicious transition.”
However, Venezuela’s Supreme Court decided to fill the leadership vacuum within the country by announcing Vice President Delcy Rodriguez as the interim president of the nation. The U.S. acknowledged the decision publicly, though it warned aides of Maduro to cooperate. The focus of the U.S. remains on Venezuelan oil reserves, as Trump declared his intentions to refine and sell the crude. He has further discussed agreements that would allow the shipping of tens of millions of barrels to the U.S. market.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio briefed about a three-step plan for Venezuela, which included stabilizing governance after Maduro’s capture as the priority, followed by ensuring access in line with U.S. policy priorities, and finally ensuring a political transition. He further emphasized the role of American leverage over interim authorities in Caracas.
The action has been criticized by several nations, including members of the U.S., for violating Venezuela’s sovereignty. Meanwhile, Rodriguez’s interim government has also been critical of the U.S. intervention, calling for the release of Maduro and Flores and highlighting national sovereignty over foreign claims of governance.
(SY)
