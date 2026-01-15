“We still have fundamental disagreement,” Says Denmark Foreign Minister after US and Denmark–Greenland Meeting

Key Points:
Denmark’s foreign minister said there remains a fundamental disagreement with the US over Greenland’s future.
He stressed that Denmark and Greenland’s sovereignty and right to self-determination are non-negotiable.
During the meeting, Denmark’s foreign minister dismissed claims of a lingering Russian or Chinese military footprint in Greenland.
Amid the ongoing tussle over Greenland, leaders from the US and Denmark–Greenland have been working on possible solutions to the situation. Denmark’s Foreign Minister Lars Løkke Rasmussen and Greenland’s Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Motzfeldt have signalled that the United States has agreed to form a joint working group.
US President Donald J. Trump has long reiterated his position on acquiring Greenland, citing the national security interests of the United States. On January 15, 2026, after a White House meeting with US and Danish officials, Trump told reporters, “We need Greenland for national security.”
Rasmussen described the meeting with Vice President JD Vance and Secretary of State Marco Rubio as “frank but constructive.” He further clarified that Greenland’s purchase by the US is not on the cards, saying, “We made it very, very clear that this is not in the interest of Denmark.”
See Also: Trump Hints at Using Force to Prevent Russia and China from Establishing a Strategic Foothold Near American Territory
During the meeting, Rasmussen stressed that any idea that could potentially harm Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenland’s right to self-determination is “totally unacceptable.”
He stated that discussions on Greenland would continue between Copenhagen, Nuuk, and Washington. “We still have fundamental disagreement,” Rasmussen said, adding that Denmark’s principled position would not be compromised.
According to Trump, Greenland is not only vital for the US but also for Denmark, referencing the Golden Dome project. “We are doing the Golden Dome. We are doing a lot of things and we really need it,” Trump said. He also claimed that if the US does not intervene, Russia and China would take over Greenland.
Denmark’s foreign minister dismissed claims of a lingering Russian or Chinese military footprint in the Arctic territory. He argued, “According to our intelligence, we have not had a Chinese warship in Greenland for a decade or so.” He further said there is no sign of an immediate threat from either country that Denmark cannot manage.
See Also: Trump’s Eye on Greenland Receives Warning Strike from Denmark, Says They Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later
Greenland’s Foreign Minister weighed in, arguing that cooperation does not mean the country is surrendering control to the United States. She said Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, wants close cooperation with the US but remains firm about protecting its independence.
Her comments came after Trump posted on Truth Social that “anything less than US control (over Greenland) is unacceptable,” adding that NATO would be stronger if the US were to acquire Greenland.
Motzfeldt urged both sides to return to a normal relationship and work together in balance as allies.
Greenland is the world’s largest island, located within the Kingdom of Denmark, with a population of around 56,000. Its position between North America and the Arctic increases its strategic importance, particularly for missile warning systems and monitoring regional ship movements.
Inputs from IANS
[VS]
Suggested Reading: