“We still have fundamental disagreement,” Says Denmark Foreign Minister after US and Denmark–Greenland Meeting

During the meeting, Rasmussen stressed that any idea that could potentially harm Denmark’s sovereignty or Greenland’s right to self-determination is “totally unacceptable.”

He stated that discussions on Greenland would continue between Copenhagen, Nuuk, and Washington. “We still have fundamental disagreement,” Rasmussen said, adding that Denmark’s principled position would not be compromised.

According to Trump, Greenland is not only vital for the US but also for Denmark, referencing the Golden Dome project. “We are doing the Golden Dome. We are doing a lot of things and we really need it,” Trump said. He also claimed that if the US does not intervene, Russia and China would take over Greenland.

Denmark’s foreign minister dismissed claims of a lingering Russian or Chinese military footprint in the Arctic territory. He argued, “According to our intelligence, we have not had a Chinese warship in Greenland for a decade or so.” He further said there is no sign of an immediate threat from either country that Denmark cannot manage.

Greenland’s Foreign Minister weighed in, arguing that cooperation does not mean the country is surrendering control to the United States. She said Greenland’s capital, Nuuk, wants close cooperation with the US but remains firm about protecting its independence.

Her comments came after Trump posted on Truth Social that “anything less than US control (over Greenland) is unacceptable,” adding that NATO would be stronger if the US were to acquire Greenland.

Motzfeldt urged both sides to return to a normal relationship and work together in balance as allies.

Greenland is the world’s largest island, located within the Kingdom of Denmark, with a population of around 56,000. Its position between North America and the Arctic increases its strategic importance, particularly for missile warning systems and monitoring regional ship movements.

