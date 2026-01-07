Denmark Rejects Trump’s Greenland Claims as European Leaders Stress Arctic Security and Sovereignty

US President Donald Trump has shaken the international atmosphere by attacking Venezuela and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He has stated that the US will temporarily run the government until a peaceful transition, and Maduro is being tried in the US on charges of Narco Terrorism. Maduro has denied these allegations, stating that he is a decent man, and still the President of his country.

US Action Sparks Worldwide Protests

Global protests have erupted in multiple countries, such as Turkey, UK, Belgium, Spain, Mexico and also the US, among others. The protesters have demanded Trump to free Maduro, and stop US imperialism on Venezuela.

Trump has made multiple controversial statements in the past, stating that Canada should be the 51st state of the US, and that Greenland belongs to the US. His remarks have been met with condemnation from the European Leaders, and Canada’s Prime Minister.

