Denmark Rejects Trump’s Greenland Claims as European Leaders Stress Arctic Security and Sovereignty

US President Donald Trump has shaken the international atmosphere by attacking Venezuela and capturing Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro. He has stated that the US will temporarily run the government until a peaceful transition, and Maduro is being tried in the US on charges of Narco Terrorism. Maduro has denied these allegations, stating that he is a decent man, and still the President of his country.
Global protests have erupted in multiple countries, such as Turkey, UK, Belgium, Spain, Mexico and also the US, among others. The protesters have demanded Trump to free Maduro, and stop US imperialism on Venezuela.
Trump has made multiple controversial statements in the past, stating that Canada should be the 51st state of the US, and that Greenland belongs to the US. His remarks have been met with condemnation from the European Leaders, and Canada’s Prime Minister.
Greenland is an autonomous region of Denmark. On Sunday, January 4, 2026, Trump addressed media persons that the US did indeed require Greenland, for strategic benefit. Initially, he refrained from talking about Greenland, and said he’d rather talk on Venezuela and Ukraine for now, given the current scenario, and talk about Greenland after 20 days. However, he did mention that the US needs Greenland for national security, and that Greenland is covered with Chinese and Russian ships all around its waters, posing a threat for the US. Trump has previously, on multiple occasions, echoed the same sentiment.
Responding to Trump’s remarks on Greenland, on Sunday, January 4, 2026, Denmark’s PM Mette Frederiksen stated that Denmark belonged to its people, and it was for the people of Denmark and Greenland to decide the island’s future, and nobody else. She also mentioned that there was no place for threats, pressure and talks of annexation between friends. “Enough is enough, No more talks of annexations”, she added.
Danish PM Frederiksen also added that Denmark was open to dialogue and discussions, happening through proper channels and with respect for international law. She stressed that the United States has no right to annex or take over Greenland, which is part of the Kingdom of Denmark and a NATO ally. She also added that if the United States were to attack or try to seize control of Greenland by force, it would effectively mean the end of the NATO Alliance and the post-World War II security framework.
Several European leaders have come in support of Denmark’s and Greenland’s sovereignty. In a joint statement issued on January 6, 2026, the leaders of France, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain, the United Kingdom and Denmark underlined that Arctic security remains a key priority for Europe and is vital for international and transatlantic security.
The statement also said NATO has clearly identified the Arctic as a priority region, with European allies stepping up their presence, activities and investments to ensure stability and deter potential adversaries. The leaders stressed that security in the Arctic must be achieved collectively, in coordination with NATO allies, including the United States, while upholding the principles of the UN Charter such as sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of borders. These principles, they said, are universal and will continue to be defended.
The statement described the United States as an essential partner in this effort, both as a NATO ally and through the 1951 defence agreement between Denmark and the US. It further emphasised that Greenland belongs to its people, and that decisions concerning Greenland can only be taken by the people of Denmark and Greenland.
