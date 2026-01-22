US Union Leader Tells Davos Elites ‘You’re Gonna Have a Revolution’ If AI Wipes Out Jobs

The economy in the US and around the world “isn’t working for working people now,” Shuler noted, citing unprecedented levels of inequality, workers being forced to take on multiple jobs to make ends meet, and widespread economic instability.

“Now, put AI on top of that,” she continued. “The insecurity that we’re all experiencing—the fact that people are waking up and some new technology is landing on them in their jobs, without training, without them having a say. Of course they’re going to be anxious, of course they’re going to be feeling insecure about what the future holds.”

“I think we really need to stop, and say: ‘Who are we doing this for, what are the results we want, and how we get there?’” said Shuler. “We get there by including workers in the process.”

The International Monetary Fund has estimated that roughly 40% of global employment is “exposed to AI.” In advanced economies, according to the analysis, around 60% of jobs could be impacted by AI, either positively or negatively—with some jobs expected to disappear entirely.