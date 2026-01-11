Israel Blocks Pakistan from Gaza Force, Sparing Trump’s ‘Favourite Field Marshal’ a White House Snub, Says Brahma Chellaney

Indian columnist and strategic affairs expert Brahma Chellaney argues that Israel’s rejection has, in fact, worked in Pakistan’s favour. According to him, Pakistan’s military was reluctant to join the US-backed ISF but would have struggled to openly refuse the proposal. “For Islamabad, the ISF was a poisoned chalice,” Chellaney notes. Israel’s rejection provided Pakistan with a diplomatic “get-out-of-jail-free” card—appearing diplomatically useful on the surface while carrying heavy political and strategic risks.

At home, Chellaney explains, participation in a Gaza force could have triggered a major public-relations crisis for Pakistan’s military. It risked being portrayed domestically as acting as “security guards for Israel” or “US mercenaries,” damaging the army’s standing in a strongly pro-Palestinian society.

The operational challenges for the Pakistan Army were even more severe. Chellaney points out that the ISF’s mandate includes disarming Hamas, placing Pakistani troops in an impossible position. Acting against Hamas could have alienated the wider Muslim world, while avoiding confrontation would have angered Washington and Tel Aviv. Either option would have undermined Pakistan’s international position.