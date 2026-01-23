Trump Rules Out Force In Greenland, Walks Back Tariffs Plan

US President Donald Trump has ruled out military action to take control of Greenland while also saying he wants to hold more talks on the United States acquiring the island, which he described as “our territory” during a keynote speech at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, on January 21.

Hours after his speech, Trump also walked back a plan to impose tariffs on some European countries for opposing his Greenland policy.

In Trump's highly anticipated speech on an issue that has caused acute alarm in other NATO countries, Trump said that US ownership of Greenland was a matter for both US and international security and that only Washington had the power to defend it against threats by other countries.

Trump did not name the countries but has, in recent comments, spoken of a Russian and Chinese threat to Greenland -- an autonomous territory belonging to NATO-member Denmark.

No Military Action

"I'm seeking immediate negotiations to once again discuss the acquisition of Greenland by the United States," Trump said.

“I don't have to use force. I don't want to use force. I won't use force,” he added, reversing earlier comments in which he had not ruled it out.