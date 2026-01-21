As Trump Pushes the Greenland Rhetoric, Greenland PM Urges People to Prepare for Possible Military Conflict

Amid rising US–Greenland tensions, Greenland Prime Minister Jens-Frederik Nielsen urged the public to be prepared for a possible invasion in the coming days. “It’s not likely there will be a military conflict, but it can’t be ruled out,” said Nielsen.

He further emphasised that the Arctic nation is part of NATO and that, in the event of a possible invasion, the repercussions would be felt by the rest of the world. As the government of Greenland prepares its people for a potential conflict, the POTUS has not shared any specifics on whether the US would engage in military action.

Earlier this year, on January 3, 2026, Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and his wife were captured from their residence in Caracas during a military operation. They were arrested on several charges, including narco-terrorism and alleged connections to terrorist organisations.

See Also: Trump’s Eye on Greenland Receives Warning Strike from Denmark, Says They Will Shoot First, Ask Questions Later

When asked whether the US would incline towards coercion, he said that tariffs, licensing, and “other alternatives” were available, describing them as “the best, the strongest, the fastest.” He further added that during his visit to Davos in 2026, he would hold a meeting to discuss the matter of Greenland. He also said that he believed “things are going to work out pretty well.”

The POTUS criticised NATO and claimed that he strengthened the alliance by pushing member states to increase defence spending. He said he convinced allies to move beyond the longstanding target of spending 2 per cent on defence and raise it to 5 per cent of GDP. Trump stated that his approach enabled allies to purchase more goods from the United States.

As Greenland and Denmark remain adamant in their stance that the Arctic nation is not open for purchase, Trump claimed that his use of tariffs on other countries is a strategic tool. He said that imposing tariffs forces both allies and rivals to renegotiate. Trump added that the strategy has made the United States richer and more secure. “We’re the richest we’ve ever been,” he said, crediting pressure tactics for the gains.

With Inputs from IANS

[VS]

Suggested Reading: