US Formally Exits World Health Organization Marking a Major Global Health Policy Shift, Cites Covid-19 Response Failure

The United States has formally withdrawn from the World Health Organization, ending decades of membership.
The Trump administration blamed the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic and alleged political bias.
All US funding and staffing for WHO initiatives have been terminated as Washington shifts to bilateral health partnerships.
The United States has ended its membership in the global health body as it formally announced its withdrawal from the World Health Organization. The Trump administration justified the decision as being in accordance with the commitment made by President Donald Trump on his first day in office. The administration cited long-standing concerns over the WHO’s handling of the COVID-19 pandemic, which it said did not align with US interests.
Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. issued a joint statement saying the withdrawal was carried out through an executive order signed by President Donald Trump. They further added that the aim was to free the United States from what they described as the organization’s constraints.
The statement read, “Today, the United States withdrew from the World Health Organization (WHO), freeing itself from its constraints, as President Trump promised on his first day in office by signing E.O. 14155.” It further said, “This action responds to the WHO’s failures during the COVID-19 pandemic and seeks to rectify the harm from those failures inflicted on the American people.”
The statement accused the WHO of abandoning its core mission and acting against US interests, despite the United States being a founding member and the organization’s largest financial contributor. The administration further stated that the WHO pursued “a politicized, bureaucratic agenda driven by nations hostile to American interests,” and failed to ensure the timely and accurate sharing of information during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The statement said those failures may have cost American lives and were later concealed “under the pretext of acting ‘in the interest of public health.’” The administration also criticized the WHO’s conduct following the US decision to withdraw, saying the organization refused to hand over the American flag displayed at its headquarters and claimed it had not approved the US withdrawal.
The statement clarified, “From our days as its primary founder, primary financial backer, and primary champion until now, our final day, the insults to America continue.” The administration said US engagement with the WHO will now be limited strictly to completing the withdrawal process and protecting the health and safety of Americans. All US funding for and staffing of WHO initiatives has ended.
As per the statement, the United States will continue to lead global public health efforts through direct, bilateral partnerships and cooperation with trusted health institutions. It criticized the WHO as a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy,” as it continued, “We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities.”
The statement further read, “Our withdrawal is for them,” referring to people who died in nursing homes and businesses harmed by pandemic restrictions. It further described the exit as an action intended to honor Americans affected by the pandemic.
The World Health Organization was founded in 1948, with the US being a founding member. Now, the organization is facing a significant rupture in its relationship with Washington, which has been its largest financial supporter for decades. The move has sparked discussion about a shift in US global health policy, reshaping the country’s role in international public health cooperation.
