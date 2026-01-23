US Formally Exits World Health Organization Marking a Major Global Health Policy Shift, Cites Covid-19 Response Failure

The statement clarified, “From our days as its primary founder, primary financial backer, and primary champion until now, our final day, the insults to America continue.” The administration said US engagement with the WHO will now be limited strictly to completing the withdrawal process and protecting the health and safety of Americans. All US funding for and staffing of WHO initiatives has ended.

As per the statement, the United States will continue to lead global public health efforts through direct, bilateral partnerships and cooperation with trusted health institutions. It criticized the WHO as a “bloated and inefficient bureaucracy,” as it continued, “We will continue to work with countries and trusted health institutions to share best practices, strengthen preparedness, and protect our communities.”

The statement further read, “Our withdrawal is for them,” referring to people who died in nursing homes and businesses harmed by pandemic restrictions. It further described the exit as an action intended to honor Americans affected by the pandemic.

The World Health Organization was founded in 1948, with the US being a founding member. Now, the organization is facing a significant rupture in its relationship with Washington, which has been its largest financial supporter for decades. The move has sparked discussion about a shift in US global health policy, reshaping the country’s role in international public health cooperation.

With Inputs From IANS.

(SY)