Donald Trump’s Brutal Assault on the Sovereignty of Venezuela

The recent military actions by the United States against Venezuela are deeply troubling. They may set a dangerous precedent. Acting under the stated rationale of narcoterrorism and governance disputes, the U.S. launched strikes involving over 150 aircraft and captured Venezuela’s leader and his wife. The images of Nicolás Maduro and his wife in handcuffs laid bare Donald Trump’s descent into brute power politics, stripping away any semblance of justice.
These actions bring up serious questions about the erosion of international norms. Furthermore, this directly goes against the principles that support the global order.
The United Nations Charter is unambiguous: no nation, however powerful, has the right to trample on the sovereignty of another except in genuine self-defence or with explicit authorization from the Security Council. This is not a matter of interpretation. It is a law forged from the bloodshed of countless past wars and invasions. When a superpower breaks away from these rules, it does more than harm a single country—it tears down the pillars of global peace.
Behind the rhetoric of narcoterrorism, the shadow of oil and resources cannot be ignored. Venezuela’s petroleum wealth has long attracted outside interest. This episode feels more like a pursuit of profit than a pursuit of justice. History is full of empires disguising greed as virtue, but the truth always emerges.
International leaders across the globe have condemned the aggression, warning that this precedent could inspire similar actions elsewhere. Diplomats and organizations now question where the boundaries of military power truly lie in today’s world.
Yes, this moment calls for reflection. A philosopher once said that power without justice is violence, and justice without power is weakness. The balance between the two is essential, and it is precisely what the UN Charter sought to preserve. To break that balance is to invite chaos, where “might makes right” and the weak are left defenseless.
For ordinary people, the lesson is simple yet profound. Sovereignty is not just a word in treaties; it is the shield that protects nations, cultures, and lives from domination. To erode it is to erode dignity itself. The aggression in Venezuela is not only about borders—it poses a deeper question: will humanity stand up for law over force, fairness over greed, and solidarity over domination?
Peace is built on mutual respect, not domination. If nations abandon this principle, the global order will descend into disorder. Venezuela’s plight is a warning the world must heed.
Today, it is Venezuela under the United States. Tomorrow, it could be Taiwan, the Philippines, or Vietnam under China. After that, countries such as Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Kyrgyzstan may come under the boots of Russia. The world order could crumble entirely, reduced to a spectacle of brute strength and ego. Is this not akin to the savagery of primitive times? What a classic case of irony—Donald Trump, once fervently seeking the Nobel Peace Prize, is now seen by many as an architect of chaos rather than peace.
A writer and researcher based in India, Salil Gewali is best known for his research-based work, Great Minds on India, which has earned worldwide appreciation. His book has been translated into fifteen languages – with a preface by a world-acclaimed NASA Chief Scientist, Dr. Kamlesh Lulla of Houston, USA. Gewali is also a member of the International Human Rights Commission, Zürich, Switzerland.
[VP]
Suggested Reading: