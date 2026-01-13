Donald Trump’s Brutal Assault on the Sovereignty of Venezuela

The recent military actions by the United States against Venezuela are deeply troubling. They may set a dangerous precedent. Acting under the stated rationale of narcoterrorism and governance disputes, the U.S. launched strikes involving over 150 aircraft and captured Venezuela’s leader and his wife. The images of Nicolás Maduro and his wife in handcuffs laid bare Donald Trump’s descent into brute power politics, stripping away any semblance of justice.

These actions bring up serious questions about the erosion of international norms. Furthermore, this directly goes against the principles that support the global order.

The United Nations Charter is unambiguous: no nation, however powerful, has the right to trample on the sovereignty of another except in genuine self-defence or with explicit authorization from the Security Council. This is not a matter of interpretation. It is a law forged from the bloodshed of countless past wars and invasions. When a superpower breaks away from these rules, it does more than harm a single country—it tears down the pillars of global peace.