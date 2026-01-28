‘The Intent of Genocide’: 2,700 Gaza Families Entirely Wiped Out by Israeli Attacks

An analysis of Gaza’s civil registry by Al Jazeera detailed Monday how thousands of US-backed Israeli military’s attacks on the exclave become stories not only of individual casualties but of “lineage, heritage, and identity disappearing in an instant”—with 2,700 families entirely wiped out since October 2023.

In 6,000 families, Hani Mahmoud reported from Gaza City, just “a single sole survivor” has been left behind.

Mahmoud reported on an attack that killed a recent high school graduate, whose family had lived in Khan Younis for generations, as well as his father, sister, and 22 members of his extended family.

“Sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins—so many branches gone,” said Mahmoud.

