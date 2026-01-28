‘The Intent of Genocide’: 2,700 Gaza Families Entirely Wiped Out by Israeli Attacks

This article was originally published in Common Dreams under . Read the original article. Contact: editor@commondreams.org
By Julia Conley
An analysis of Gaza’s civil registry by Al Jazeera detailed Monday how thousands of US-backed Israeli military’s attacks on the exclave become stories not only of individual casualties but of “lineage, heritage, and identity disappearing in an instant”—with 2,700 families entirely wiped out since October 2023.
In 6,000 families, Hani Mahmoud reported from City, just “a single sole survivor” has been left behind.
Mahmoud reported on an attack that killed a recent high school graduate, whose family had lived in Khan Younis for generations, as well as his father, sister, and 22 members of his extended family.
“Sisters, brothers, aunts, uncles, cousins—so many branches gone,” said Mahmoud.
Ismail Al-Thwabta of the Government Media Office told Al Jazeera that the erasure of more than 2,700 families accounts for more than 8,000 deaths. More than 71,000 people have been killed in Gaza since Israel began attacking the exclave in 2023 in retaliation for a Hamas-led attack, and hundreds have been killed since this past October when a “ceasefire” agreement was reached.
“Forty thousand families were targeted, which means more than four deaths in each family,” Al-Thwabta told Al Jazeera.
Lebanese commentator Sarah Abdallah the death toll of entire families exemplifies “the intent of .”
“This is not war,” said Abdallah. “This is annihilation.”
Irish advocate Daniel Lambert of the Bohemian Football Club that thousands of families have been wiped out or left with just one surviving member with the enablement of the , UK, and US.
Al Jazeera‘s report came days after officials a “master plan” for a “New Gaza”—one including luxury apartments, data centers, and a “New ” built over the rubble of the southern city that was razed by the last year, forcing the displacement of hundreds of thousands of .
Palestinian political analyst Nour Odeh also explained on Al Jazeera Monday how the thousands of babies born in Gaza since October 2023 have not been added to the Population Registry, which is controlled by Israel.
“That leaves their legal status unresolved,” reported Drop Site News. “Without registration, it is unclear how these would leave Gaza, under what documents, or whether Israel would allow them to return if they do.”
