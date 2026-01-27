The Story of Palam Kalyanasundaram: How a Selfless Librarian’s Life Led Actor Rajinikanth to Adopt Him as a Father

He began his professional career as a librarian at Kumarkurupara Arts College in Srivaikuntam, Thoothukudi district. From the moment he received his first salary, Kalyanasundaram decided that the money was not meant for him. Over the next 35 years of service, he donated his entire salary every month to support poor and orphaned children. To meet his own basic needs, he took up odd jobs.

His commitment to charity began early in life. During the Indo-China war in 1962, when then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru appealed to citizens to support the nation, Kalyanasundaram was deeply moved. He met Tamil Nadu Chief Minister K. Kamaraj and donated the gold chain he was wearing. Kamaraj later felicitated him, an incident that further strengthened his resolve to dedicate his life to public service.

After retiring in 1998, Kalyanasundaram donated his entire pension amount of ₹10 lakh to charitable causes. Even after retirement, he continued working as a waiter in a hotel so that he could keep contributing to orphanages and educational funds. Over four decades, he donated not only his salary and pension but also his ancestral property for social welfare.

His work eventually drew international recognition. He was honoured by several international institutions, including being named “Man of the Millennium”, and was recognised by organisations in the United States, the International Biographical Centre in Cambridge, and the United Nations as one of the most outstanding and noble individuals of the 20th century. An American organisation awarded him prize money amounting to ₹30 crore, which he donated in full for charitable purposes.

Reflecting on his philosophy, Kalyanasundaram once said, “I am able to manage doing odd jobs in a hotel or a laundry. I simply do not wish to own anything. In fact, one of my happiest moments was when, after being chosen as the ‘Man of the Millennium’ by an American organisation, I donated the entire amount of Rs. 30 crores I received towards charity. Everything is, therefore, a state of mind. Finally, what do we take with us when we leave planet earth?”