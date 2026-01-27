Living Through Filth, Forced to Flee Homes: Kirari’s Sharma Enclave Prolonged Sewage Crisis Exposes Governance Failure and Political Apathy at the Cost of Public Health in the National Capital

The residents also said that apart from the waterlogging crisis, air pollution, water contamination and land pollution is also there in the area. The wide field in front of the colony is spread of garbage malba put there by the DDA. The malba consists of all kinds of dry waste. A resident complained that these kinds of situations are what’s going to cause an epidemic in the future. “Is this the future we want to give to our children?, he added.

Kaccha Roads And Potholes Also A Problem

The problems are not only limited to the waterlogging issue, but the kaccha roads and potholes also pose a severe problem. Satya Narayan, a senior resident of the area, said that even if it rains for half an hour, the whole road becomes dirty. “Without the rain also, the road all the way from here to Mundka is filled with sewer water in between, making travel difficult. The roads are broken, potholes are there, it becomes tough for us to travel even 3 - 4 kms”, added Satya Narayan.

BJP-AAP Playing A Tug Of War

Rahul, a resident of Sharma Enclave, said that the authorities engaged in blame game when we addressed the problems to them. “When we complained to Anil Jha, he said that the government (Delhi NCT) is of the BJP, they don’t let us do the work here. Even before, Govind Rituraj Jha, the previous MLA (from AAP) didn’t solve our problems of water contamination and directing a proper outlet for sewage. Neither were the sewer lines fixed in the last 10 years.”, added Rahul.

Parvesh Verma: Works Being Undertaken To Solve The Crisis

Delhi Water Minister, Parvesh Verma, said on Thursday, January 22, 2206, that sewage lines will be laid within the next six months, and work will be done to eradicate the waterlogging within one and a half years. Addressing a press conference, he said that a 25 MGD (Millions Gallon per day) sewage treatment plant (MGD) was being constructed where the sewage waste from Sharma Enclave, and the Kirari constituency will be treated.

He also said that three pumping stations would be built in nearby Bhagya Vihar, Prem Nagar and Pratap Vihar, which will carry the sewage water to the STP. He mentioned two projects, one of about ₹220 crores to build a 4.5 km long trunk drain to divert the flow of rainwater, and another the completion of 7.2 km drain from Rithala to Kirari, which was started by the DDA in 2020 at the cost of ₹250 crores.

While the Delhi government blamed AAP for administrative neglect leading to the Kirari crisis, AAP hurled back at BJP saying that the recent dumping of Bhalswa landfill at the nearby Sharma Enclave area owned by DDA caused the problem, which was not there eight months ago.

A Sustained Betrayal Of Democratic Responsibility

What continues to unfold in Sharma Enclave is not merely a civic failure but a sustained betrayal of democratic responsibility. For months, residents have lived amid sewage, disease and displacement, while elected representatives and authorities trade blame instead of delivering solutions. The people of Sharma Enclave voted with the expectation of dignity, safety and basic services, yet they remain trapped in conditions unworthy of an urban capital. While our nation boasts of being the world’s fourth largest economy, many villages like the Sharma Enclave present a strikingly different environment.

Until accountability replaces political sparring, the cost of this failure will keep being paid by residents whose lives, health and livelihoods continue to be neglected.

