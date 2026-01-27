Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case: Post-Mortem Confirms Sexual Assault and Horrific Injuries; Sparks Outrage Over Women’s Safety in Bihar

Autopsy and forensic reports confirmed that the NEET aspirant was raped and murdered, with evidence of strangulation and male sperm found on her clothes.
Investigation lapses led to police suspensions as arrests, DNA testing, and a CBI probe intensified the search for those responsible.
The case triggered widespread protests and renewed outrage over women’s safety and rising crimes against women in Bihar.
The post-mortem and forensic reports of the 18-year-old NEET aspirant who died at Shambhu girls’ hostel in Patna on 6 January 2026 have confirmed sexual assault and murder. The autopsy report further revealed multiple injury marks on the victim’s body, including near her private parts. The cause of death has been found to be strangulation or suffocation, as per the reports. There was also confirmation of the presence of male sperm on the student’s clothes, which further establishes sexual assault, according to the Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL).
The NEET aspirant was discovered in an unconscious state in her room at Shambhu Girls Hostel in Kankarbagh, Patna. She was then rushed to the hospital for treatment. She remained in a coma for several days before succumbing to her injuries on 11 January 2026.
As per reports, the family was informed that their daughter was unwell and hospitalised on 5 January 2026. They were reportedly not allowed to meet the victim upon their arrival at the hospital. They further found her room to be completely cleaned when they visited the hostel on 7 January 2026, which raised suspicions of evidence tampering. The family members were also allegedly not allowed to record the student’s statement when she briefly regained consciousness and tried to gesture that something was wrong on 8 January 2026.
The reports put forward some disturbing facts related to the assault faced by the victim. There were scratches on her neck along with dried blood crusts and bruises. The victim’s arms, knees, chest, and back showed blue discolouration. Suspicions of sexual violence were further solidified by injuries found near her private parts.
The injuries highlight fierce resistance and a desperate fight back against the attack she was subjected to. Blood and semen samples were recovered from the room where she was found, and her clothes were torn.
The student’s death led to public outrage, prompting the arrest of the owner of Shambhu Girls Hostel, Manish. This was followed by the victim’s cousin, Priyanshu Kumar, being taken into custody. The case is being investigated from different possible angles, with conclusions to be based strictly on forensic and post-mortem findings.
The case further highlighted lapses in the system, leading to the suspension of Chitragupta Nagar police station in-charge Roshni Kumari and Kadamkuan sub-inspector Hemant Jha. The suspension was carried out by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who cited negligence, delayed action, and failure to collect intelligence in time as reasons behind the mishandling of the case.
The biggest breakthrough in the case came through biological evidence confirming sexual assault. The FSL team has now collected DNA samples from five people, including the victim’s mother, father, maternal uncle, and brother, for a thorough investigation. The hostel owner, Manish, who is already in custody, will also undergo DNA testing.
However, DNA testing of family members has led the victim’s father to object and question the process, stating that it places the family under suspicion instead of focusing on identifying and arresting the real culprit. The family cooperated with the police by handing over some of the victim’s clothes on 10 January 2026 to aid the investigation.
The forensic confirmation has triggered a political storm across Bihar, with Home Minister Samrat Chaudhary intervening and directing senior police officials to ensure the swift arrest of all those involved. Union Minister Jitan Ram Manjhi announced the formation of a Special Investigation Team (SIT), highlighting the government’s commitment to delivering justice. The investigation has now been taken over by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Jan Suraaj founder Prashant Kishor has also announced legal support for the victim’s family.
The death has triggered massive protests across Patna, with citizens demanding accountability, justice, and improved safety for women and students living in hostels. Protesters have accused authorities of attempting to suppress evidence and delaying action during the crucial early hours.
The case has sparked fresh discussions around women’s safety in Bihar, with many criticising Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for administrative failure. Nitish Kumar has been in power since 2005. According to official data, crimes against women have doubled under the Nitish Kumar-led government, rising from 10,000–11,000 cases in 2005 to over 20,000 by 2022–2023. Crimes against women increased by 16.3%, with rape cases rising to between 1,000 and 1,400 between 2018 and 2022.
Opposition leaders have pointed out that the Patna NEET student rape-murder case is a reminder of how unsafe women are, even within their homes and hostels.