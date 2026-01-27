Patna NEET Aspirant Death Case: Post-Mortem Confirms Sexual Assault and Horrific Injuries; Sparks Outrage Over Women’s Safety in Bihar

Signs of Violent Resistance and Horrific Injuries

The reports put forward some disturbing facts related to the assault faced by the victim. There were scratches on her neck along with dried blood crusts and bruises. The victim’s arms, knees, chest, and back showed blue discolouration. Suspicions of sexual violence were further solidified by injuries found near her private parts.

The injuries highlight fierce resistance and a desperate fight back against the attack she was subjected to. Blood and semen samples were recovered from the room where she was found, and her clothes were torn.

Arrests, Custody, and Investigation in the Case

The student’s death led to public outrage, prompting the arrest of the owner of Shambhu Girls Hostel, Manish. This was followed by the victim’s cousin, Priyanshu Kumar, being taken into custody. The case is being investigated from different possible angles, with conclusions to be based strictly on forensic and post-mortem findings.

The case further highlighted lapses in the system, leading to the suspension of Chitragupta Nagar police station in-charge Roshni Kumari and Kadamkuan sub-inspector Hemant Jha. The suspension was carried out by the Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), who cited negligence, delayed action, and failure to collect intelligence in time as reasons behind the mishandling of the case.

Forensic Breakthrough and DNA Testing

The biggest breakthrough in the case came through biological evidence confirming sexual assault. The FSL team has now collected DNA samples from five people, including the victim’s mother, father, maternal uncle, and brother, for a thorough investigation. The hostel owner, Manish, who is already in custody, will also undergo DNA testing.

However, DNA testing of family members has led the victim’s father to object and question the process, stating that it places the family under suspicion instead of focusing on identifying and arresting the real culprit. The family cooperated with the police by handing over some of the victim’s clothes on 10 January 2026 to aid the investigation.