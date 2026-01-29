‘I Don’t Let Bullies Win’: Ilhan Omar Assaulted at Town Hall Amid Repeated Trump Attacks

Democratic Congresswoman Ilhan Omar of Minnesota was assaulted on Tuesday evening during a town hall event in Minneapolis by a man who squirted some kind of liquid from a syringe on the lawmaker amid heightened tensions in the state and following a series of baseless allegations and intensifying insults directed at her by US President Donald Trump.

During public remarks to local constituents—just as she called for ICE to be abolished and that Secratary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem should “resign of face impeachment”—video footage of the attack shows a man wearing a black jacket sitting in the front row abruptly rise from his seat and lunge toward Omar’s podium as he sprays something at her with a syringe in his right hand.