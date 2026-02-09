Trump Sends Good Luck Message to the USA Team a Day After India Defeats it in the T20 World Cup Opening Match; Sparks Viral Reaction Online

US President Donald Trump took to his Truth Social to post a good luck message for the American men’s cricket team in the ongoing T20 World Cup in India. However, the post came on Sunday, 8 February 2026, a day after India defeated the USA team in the opening match on 7 February 2026, making it a classic example of “better late than never.”

Trump wrote, “I just heard the Cricket World Cup is underway in India! I wish the best of luck to TEAM USA! We have a very strong team. America is rooting for you!” However, the late wish made the message viral, with many joking in the comment section that any team that defeats the USA would get an additional tariff. Some even went on to say that we already have a winner of the T20 World Cup 2026.